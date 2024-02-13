Trudeau cabinet spent nearly $500k on ‘affordability’ retreat last summer

'Spending more than four hundred grand on a three-day retreat to tackle affordability is tone-deaf and unacceptable,' reacted Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Franco Terrazzano.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian taxpayers spent just under half-a-million dollars so Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet could go on an “affordability” retreat last summer.

According to information obtained and published February 5 by the National Post, Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet ministers spent $485,196 on a three-day affordability-focused retreat last summer which produced no new plans for the economy.

“Spending more than four hundred grand on a three-day retreat to tackle affordability is tone-deaf and unacceptable,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) director Franco Terrazzano, said in a press release.

“It seems like the Trudeau government’s only solution on affordability is to waste other people’s money flying around the country talking to each other,” he added. “It’s a shame they don’t have offices in Ottawa, or Zoom accounts, so they could do some of this work without spending thousands of dollars.”

Earlier this month, the CTF obtained government records which revealed that the retreat cost taxpayers at least $412,000. A few days later, the National Post published updated reports that the cost was closer to $485,196, and noted that the exact cost of the retreat could be even higher as some receipts are still outstanding.

The retreat was held from August 21 to 23, 2023 at a waterfront hotel in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. While the retreat was said to address the recent affordability and housing challenges confronting Canadians, it failed to produce any new plans to boost the economy.

According to an initial report from the Privy Council Office (PCO), it spent $160,467 on lodging and transportation for the retreat. Within this bill, $100,922 was charged for hotel accommodations and $52,394.53 for a “banquet” which the PCO claims covered the total cost of food for the retreat.

The additional costs released later included $36,277 for airfare, $58,891 for meeting room rentals during the retreat, $49,572 for equipment rentals, and $35,001 for the rental of equipment.

Trudeau’s apparent reckless spending comes as many Canadians are struggling to pay for basic necessities including food, rent, and heating, thanks in part to Trudeau’s ongoing carbon tax.

A September report by Statistics Canada revealed that food prices are rising faster than the headline inflation rate – the overall inflation rate in the country – as staple food items are increasing at a rate of 10 to 18 percent year-over-year.

Despite numerous reports indicating Canadians are experiencing financial hardship, the Trudeau government has largely ignored the pleas of those asking for help, while consistently denying their policies have any impact on inflation or the economy more broadly.

Trudeau has continued to refuse to extend the carbon tax exemption to all forms of home heating, instead only giving relief to Liberal voting provinces.

The carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadians hundreds more annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

During a media interview following the nearly $500,000 retreat Trudeau told Canadians struggling with the high cost of living that times are also difficult for politicians.

“Yeah, people are facing tough times, and yes, everyone is finding it difficult right now. And as leaders, MPs, parliamentarians of all types, part of our job is to be there to take it, to support it as Canadians are worried and anxious, and put out those solutions,” he said.

“So yeah, it’s not an easy time to be a politician,” Trudeau lamented.

