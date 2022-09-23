Trudeau calls abortion a ‘fundamental tenet of freedom’ during UN news conference

'We need to make sure we are standing up for people’s rights and freedoms, and in Canada we will do that by ensuring access to abortion for every Canadian who wants it...'

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again voiced his complete support for Canadian women’s access to abortion, calling it a “fundamental tenet of freedom.”

On Wednesday, at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trudeau voiced his wholehearted support of abortion access for all Canadians, reaffirming his dedication to helping women around the world, including the United States, get access to abortion.

“It is a fundamental tenet of freedom, [and] it is a fundamental tenet of our society that we stand up for women’s rights,” Trudeau said at the assembly.

In answer to a question of what limits, if any, he would support for abortion, Trudeau answered that “in Canada, we support unequivocally, a woman’s right to choose,” adding that it is the medical professionals in Canada who “make determinations around what is best for mothers, particularly in late-terms.”

Related: Pro-life group blasts Trudeau’s plan to enshrine abortion-on-demand in Canada

Trudeau, who previously called the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. “horrific,” went on to express his continued outrage over the lack of abortion access in America.

“The idea that there are young girls in the United States who will grow up with less rights than over their own bodies than their mothers did is exactly what Canadians, Americans, and people all around the world are so concerned about,” Trudeau continued.

“We need to make sure we are standing up for people’s rights and freedoms, and in Canada we will do that by ensuring access to abortion for every Canadian who wants it and we will make sure we continue to fight for better health and reproductive rights all around the world.”

Unlike many Western nations, Canada does not currently have any federal laws on the books that regulate or limit abortion.

The practice, which was first decriminalized in Canada in 1969 by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father), has been available throughout all nine months of pregnancy since 1988.

Share











