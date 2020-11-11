Trudeau calls Biden to congratulate before election results finalized, speaks about ‘climate change’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

OTTAWA, Ontario, November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it a priority on Monday to personally speak with Joe Biden on matters relating to foreign and domestic policy despite the fact an official winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election has not yet been declared.

In what was evidently the first call to Biden from a world leader, the conversation between Trudeau and the former U.S. Vice President focused on “climate change,” anti-Black racism, and trade, according to social media posts on Trudeau’s Twitter page.

“I just spoke with @JoeBiden, and congratulated him again on his election. We’ve worked with each other before, and we’re ready to pick up on that work and tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries -- including climate change and COVID-19,” wrote Trudeau on Twitter Monday.

On Saturday, Trudeau was quick to congratulate Biden on his mainstream media declared “victory” as President-elect. This came despite the fact current U.S President Donald Trump has not conceded to the media declared Biden “win,” and has instead vowed a legal fight to challenge the results.

On Saturday, Biden declared a “clear victory” in the 2020 elections, and since then has begun to actively portray himself as “President-elect.”

Trump, meanwhile, has said he is the “winner” of the 2020 election, saying the morning after election day that “we were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

In Trudeau's call with Biden, he also talked about Canadian foreign relations with China, bringing up diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

“We talked about those specific challenges today, as well as trade, energy, NATO, anti-Black racism, and China’s arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. On these and other issues, President-elect @JoeBiden and I agreed to keep in touch and work closely together,” added Trudeau in a second tweet.

The “two Canadian Michaels” have been detained by the Chinese government in what most regard as a retaliatory measure for Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou.

A tweet from the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account on Monday confirmed that Trudeau had spoken with Biden.

“Today, President-elect Biden thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for his congratulations and reaffirmed the close bonds between the United States and Canada,” read the tweet from the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account.

In a Tuesday tweet, Biden himself acknowledged that he has been talking with world leaders.

“When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game,” wrote Biden on Twitter Tuesday.

A tweet from the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account Tuesday confirmed that Biden has indeed already spoken with the leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France.

A November 9 Breitbart report stated that Ben Rhodes, the former deputy national security adviser under President Obama, said Biden has already been speaking with “foreign leaders.”

Some writers such as American Thinker’s Andrea Widburg have suggested that Biden’s premature communications with foreign leaders could be a violation of the Logan Act.

The Logan Act stems from 1799 and makes it a crime for unauthorized American citizens to speak with foreign governments who are in a dispute with the U.S government, although it is a vague law and no one has yet to be prosecuted under it.

In a November 10 posting from American Thinker, Widburg wrote that when it comes to the Logan Act today, it is “probably a constitutional irrelevancy,” but for Biden, “things are a little different in 2020.”

“Several states are still counting their votes. Other states are recounting their votes. Still other states should soon be defending their outcomes based upon thousands of affidavits alleging electoral fraud,” wrote Widburg.

“The election is still hotly contested. All that's happened at this point is that a media establishment desperate for a Biden victory has planted a little plastic crown on his head and told him he's ‘president-elect.’ Biden's campaign promptly went out and created a pretend office for him called the ‘Office of the President Elect’…….. That's why it's pretty darn shocking to learn from Ben Rhodes that Biden is starting to deal with foreign leaders as if he were president.”

Widburg went onto state that she has “always been a big believer in sauce for both goose and gander,” adding “Therefore, I think that, using Biden's own standards, Tuesday would be a great day to arrest him and prosecute him for violating the Logan Act.”

