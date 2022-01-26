Trudeau calls Canadian truckers in freedom convoy a ‘small fringe minority,’ draws online backlash

Maxime Bernier, Jordan Peterson and Randy Hillier were quick to criticize the prime minister.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the thousands of truckers in the freedom convoy headed to Ottawa in protest against COVID mandates — and millions of Canadians supporting them — a ‘fringe minority.”

“The small fringe minority of people are on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they’re expressing, do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other,” said Trudeau while speaking to reporters at a press conference today in Ottawa.

Trudeau then said the “best way” to “protect each other” is to follow the “science” of taking the COVID jabs as the only way to “to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country.”

The reality of the situation, despite Trudeau’s claim the “Freedom Convoy 2022” is a small “fringe” group, is that it is made up of thousands of Canadians who are “slow-rolling” to Ottawa this weekend to protest draconian COVID jab mandates and rules imposed by Canada’s government.

Some estimates put the total amount of truckers who will take part in the caravan at well over 50,000 trucks and more than half a million people.

The “Freedom Convoy 2022” GoFundMe page has raised over $5.7 million in under two weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

Reaction to Trudeau’s claim the trucker convoy was a “fringe” minority was met with immediate backlash.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PCC), wasted no time blasting Trudeau.

“The fascist psychopath being inclusive, promoting unity, and celebrating diversity again,” tweeted Bernier.

Popular Canadian psychologist and cultural analyst Jordan Peterson said about Trudeau, “Every word he says he is a lie. A nose as long as the trucker’s convoy.”

Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier was blunt in his reply to Trudeau’s remarks.

“Our terrorist Prime Minister @CanadianPMcalls Freedom Fighters the “Fringe Minority” Lets show him that Canada is a free country. Lets not back down or surrender our freedom to an unacceptable despot #FreedomConvoyCanada #FreedomConvoy2022,” tweeted Hillier.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant said that “Justin Trudeau can’t bring himself to disparage dictators or terrorists with the same abusive language he directs at peaceful citizens who disagree with him.”

While speaking to reporters, Trudeau also claimed that food shortages had nothing to do with a January 15 mandate imposed by his government that all truckers must have the COVID jabs to enter Canada.

He also took a shot at Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs who have come out in support of the Canadian truckers taking part in the “Freedom Convoy 2022” to Ottawa to protest COVID shot mandates.

Some Canadian trucking companies have already reported driver shortages as a direct result of the COVID jab mandate for all haulers crossing the border.

And the new policy has already caused food supply issues as well, hitting eastern Canada hard.

It is now clear that people who have taken the experimental COVID-19 jabs can still contract and spread the disease. COVID vaccine trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, has said calling COVID jabs “gene therapy,” is an accurate term.

Malone has also said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men. They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

