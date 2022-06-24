Trudeau calls overturning of Roe v. Wade ‘horrific,’ gets called out as a ‘hypocrite’

Trudeau, despite claiming to be Catholic, has for years now pushed an anti-life and anti-family agenda as Prime Minister.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was “horrific” and vowed to continue advocating for the killing of the unborn in Canada.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now,” tweeted Trudeau today.

Trudeau then said that “No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body,” and vowed he will further push an anti-life agenda in Canada.

“I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose,” tweeted Trudeau.

Reaction to Trudeau’s comments came swiftly from pro-life Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis.

“@JustinTrudeau I choose to have an adult conversation. Sex selective and coercive abortions are wrong. Tell me why those views that the majority of Canadians agree on are unacceptable,” tweeted Lewis.

BREAKING: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic ruling

Lewis is the only pro-life candidate in the running for leadership of the CPC and has been firm in her opposition to abortion in a very public way.

Trudeau’s claim that no government or politician can tell a woman what to do with her body is at odds with the COVID vaccine mandates he imposed on federal workers and for travel.

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier called Trudeau a “hypocrite” for his disdain for Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“Hypocrite VACCINE MANDATES,” tweeted Bernier.

Since Monday, a COVID travel jab mandate has been suspended in Canada as well as a mandate that federal workers be jabbed. However, mask mandates for travel remain, as does a two-week quarantine and testing rule for the vaccine-free returning home.

SCOTUS’ historic decision

In a monumental decision in favor of life this morning, the United States Supreme Court issued a long-anticipated 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade.

The decision upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and ends the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that imposed abortion-on-demand on all 50 states.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” ruled the court.

Laws concerning abortion are now the sole making of the elected branches of government.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) President Jeff Gunnarson blasted Trudeau for his comments in a statement sent to LifeSiteNews.

“What’s horrific is that we have a Prime Minister who is absolutely callous toward the some 100,000 pre-born Canadian children who are killed every year by abortion. What is truly horrific is the disembowelment, dismemberment, and decapitation of these innocent human beings,” noted Gunnarson.

CLC praised today’s U.S Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as a “victory” for life, adding it won’t be long before life will be “winning here.”

The Trudeau government made abortion front and center in many of its communications after the leaked draft opinion from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went public.

Trudeau for years has professed his support for abortion despite claiming to be Catholic, and since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward many pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform specifically targeted pro-life groups, including organizations that directly help women in crisis pregnancies.

Last year, a Canadian bill banning “sex-selective” abortion failed to pass.

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized Omnibus Bill, which amended the criminal code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the 1969 law as unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, however. The court ruled that it violated a woman’s Charter right to security of the person since the law could not be applied equally across the country.

The court encouraged the Canadian Parliament to come up with replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote. The result of this is that since then, Canada has no abortion law at all, and thus abortion is permitted up through all nine months of pregnancy.

