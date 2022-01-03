Trudeau calls unvaccinated Canadians ‘racists,’ ‘misogynists’ in unhinged interview

They 'do not believe in science, who are often misogynists, often racists, too; it is a sect, a small group, but who are taking up space, and here we have to make a choice, as a leader, as a country,' said Trudeau.

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Trudeau maligned Canadians who are opposed to receiving the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections as “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.

The September interview went viral on social media only late last month and has since attracted strong criticism from politicians and citizens alike.

“Yes, we will emerge from this pandemic through vaccination,” stated Trudeau on La semaine des 4 Julie, a popular Quebec talk show program. “We know people who are still making up their minds and we will try to convince them, but there are also people who are vehemently opposed to vaccination.”

They “do not believe in science, who are often misogynists, often racists, too; it is a sect, a small group, but who are taking up space, and here we have to make a choice, as a leader, as a country,” added Trudeau.

He made the shocking statement that he is unsure if Canada should even “tolerate these people” while telling the host that the unvaccinated “are going to block us” from getting back to the “things we like doing.”

Trudeau’s discriminatory and confusing statements had seemed to have gone unnoticed by Canadian society until December 28, when career politician and federal leader of the pro-freedom People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, posted the clip to social media while labelling Trudeau a “psychopathic fascist.”

“It’s hilarious to me that a man [Trudeau] who has worn blackface on at least three separate occasions still waxes about how other people are racist. No self-awareness whatsoever,” tweeted True North Centre researcher Cosmin Dzsurdzsa.

“He is anti-science. Over and over again,” added Rebel News journalist Adam Soos.

Despite Trudeau and all of Canada’s provincial leaders supporting vaccine mandates and vaccine passports for access to various parts of Canadian society, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Further, Trudeau’s assertion that those opposed to vaccination are “racist” is at odds with the fact that many of the most vaccine-hesitant people are members of minority communities who have a strong distrust of government due to mistreatment in past generations.

In Canada, indigenous groups like the Six Nations community in Ontario have a vaccination rate of only 46 percent as of mid-December, compared to a rate of over 85 percent for the province’s population as a whole.

In America, the group to report the highest levels of hesitancy is black Americans, with a whopping 50 percent reporting a distrust in the procedure.

In addition to cultural hesitancy, there are those too who oppose the shots on scientific or religious grounds, as all the injections have connections to abortion and have been linked to millions of injuries and thousands of deaths worldwide. Despite claims of “safety” and the “approval” of the Pfizer shot from America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the COVID-19 vaccines are not set to complete clinical trials until 2023, and are therefore by definition experimental.

