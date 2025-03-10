Trudeau celebrates abortion, LGBT agenda in last speech before Liberal Party supporters

Justin Trudeau praised Canada as a country ‘that will always defend a woman’s right to choose’ to destroy her unborn baby and that ‘celebrates’ gender confusion and homosexual ‘marriage’ in his departing speech.

(LifeSiteNews) — Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his last speech before Liberal Party supporters to boast about his government’s anti-life, pro-abortion agenda, as well as the party’s legalization of “same-sex marriage,” which happened 20 years ago.

“We are a country that celebrates the right of each and every person to be who they want to be, to pray as they pray, and love whom they love,” said Trudeau (six-minute mark).

“We are a country that will always defend a woman’s right to choose.”

Trudeau’s departing speech before Liberal Party supporters came after the party on Sunday night elected self-proclaimed globalist and WEF-linked former world banker Mark Carney as the new Liberal Party of Canada leader.

Carney will soon be taking over as Canada’s next prime minister, despite having never been democratically elected by Canada’s people as a whole.

Trudeau has consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians, for years professing his seemingly limitless support for abortion.

His government recently passed a new “pharmacare” bill that promotes and distributes free drugs for at-home chemical abortions, which are typically done through the ingestion of drugs like mifegymiso. The new law also provides free contraceptives for provinces that join the program.

Trudeau was first elected as prime minister in 2015, and his government acted quickly in passing a slew of anti-life laws, such as legalizing euthanasia in 2016 and legalizing cannabis in 2018.

In recent months, under Trudeau, the Liberal government has expressed a desire to strip pro-life groups of their tax charity status, a move that has been called out by Cardinal Francis Leo of the Archdiocese of Toronto.

It was the Liberal Party in 2005 that passed so-called “same-sex marriage” into law in Canada.

As for Carney, in his victory speech on Sunday, he said he would not have won would it not have been for the “support” of Trudeau.

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

In Canada, abortion is allowed at all stages of pregnancy for any reason, a position currently defended by the three largest political parties.

It is anticipated that Trudeau in the next coming week will formally resign as PM and Carney will then be sworn as leader of Canada.

According to the Globe and Mail, it is expected Carney will call an election before Parliament, which was prorogued by Trudeau for months, will resume. This is expected to happen right before March 24. A general election will likely take place sometime in late April or early May.

