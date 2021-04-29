Trudeau: ‘Certificates of vaccination’ to be ‘expected’ for travel

April 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is “right now” working on “certificates of vaccination” for travel with its allies, saying they are to be “expected.”

“Obviously, as was the case pre-pandemic, certificates of vaccination are a part of international travel to certain regions and are naturally to be expected when it comes to this pandemic and the coronavirus,” said Trudeau at a news conference (at roughly 43 minutes) held this past Tuesday.

“How we actually roll that out in alignment with partners and allies around the world is something that we’re working on right now to coordinate. I can assure you that our decisions will be based on science and the fact that those discussions are ongoing right now means that we will be aligned with our partners around the world.”

Freedom rights groups are blasting the idea of so-called “vaccine passports” as bad news for Canadians’ freedoms.

Jay Cameron, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that any introduction of a “vaccine passport” in Canada would violate one’s rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canadians have a fundamental right to make decisions regarding their own bodies. The Charter also protects the fundamental freedoms of conscience and religion, and a Charter right to enter and leave their own country freely. COVID vaccine passports would violate all of these Charter protections,” said Cameron.

Trudeau said his government is looking “very carefully at this issue” and will “continue to plan for how we reopen the economy, how we reopen our borders, how we get back to normal, which is something that all Canadians want to do.”

Trudeau’s latest remarks are perhaps the clearest yet that his government is seriously considering implementing some form of a “vaccine passport” for Canadians.

“Only a tyrannical government would attempt to make travel contingent on receiving an experimental COVID vaccine”

Cameron told LifeSiteNews that limiting travel based solely on one receiving a “rushed into production” COVID “vaccine” is concerning given possible injection side-effects.

“COVID vaccines were rushed into production and are experimental. Given that the long-term side effects are unknown, and that there are growing reports of injury and deaths linked to the shots, including blood clots, neurological damage, stroke, heart attacks, and paralysis, and given that many countries have paused or ceased using certain COVID vaccines as a result, only a tyrannical government would attempt to make travel contingent on receiving an experimental COVID vaccine,” said Cameron.

“Further, it must not be forgotten that the government’s own data and statistics tell us that COVID is not the unusually deadly killer that it was made out to be in March 2020, when people were worried about this being like the Spanish Flu of 1918.”

To date, Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to abortion. All of them are possibly cause of severe side-effects such as blood clots, severe rashes, miscarriages, or even heart attacks in young healthy men.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level, as each province is responsible for their healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces — such as Ontario and New Brunswick — have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

The idea of a so called “vaccine passport” has been blasted by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA). The group said it has “flashed red and yellow lights at any effort by a Canadian government to mandate public disclosure of private health care information.”

“Allowing private entities to collect and use personal health information about us is invasive. Tying the ability to participate in public life with a ubiquitous or persistent form of surveillance (“show us proof you have made a socially acceptable choice about your health”) is a diminishment of the level of freedom we expect in a democracy,” wrote the CCLA.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine adverse reactions or injuries, told LifeSiteNews earlier in the year there is no “Medical Justification” for “immunity passports” in Canada.

“Firstly, there is no medical justification for implementing ‘vaccine immunity passports.’ To do so fails to recognize the limitations of vaccine induced immunity, and the COVID vaccines in particular. The assumption Trudeau makes is that vaccination equalizes immunization. This is not the case,” said Kuntz.

Dr. Kulvinder Gill, who practices in Ontario and has been a vocal opponent to both lockdowns and COVID vaccines, also voiced her opposition to the idea of “vaccine passports.”

“Vaccine passports are imposed coercion/restrictions on a medical intervention that not only violate UN Univ Declaration of Human Rights & Cdn Charter — but violate very CORE of medical ethics: informed voluntary consent, Declaration of Geneva, Nuremberg Code,” tweeted Gill.

Gill was recently warned by her local physicians’ college that her viewpoints are “irresponsible behaviour” spreading “misleading information” about the virus.

Internationally, European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen recently said that those coming into the EU from the U.S., would need to prove they have had a vaccine before being allowed to enter.