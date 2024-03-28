Trudeau commits $8.4 million to study impact of ‘climate and environmental issues’ on democracy

The money is part of a $30 million-plus project to 'strengthen democracies in Canada and around the world.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is committing millions of taxpayer dollars to research how climate change “interacts” with democracy.

On March 20, Trudeau told the Summit for Democracy that Canada will send $8.4 million to the Global South to further “climate and environmental issues” despite Canadians struggling with the rising cost of living.

“Today I’m announcing that Canada is investing $8.4 million on research across the global south to better understand how climate change interacts with democratic decline,” Trudeau announced at the gathering orchestrated by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and hosted by South Korea.

“These initiatives will also help protect the human rights of environmental defenders,” he added.

According to a press release from the prime minister’s office, the money will be used to reclaim “civic space to confront the climate emergency.”

“Canada is investing $8.4 million to support human rights defenders working on climate and environmental issues across the Global South,” it reads.

The $8.4 million is part of the more than $30 million that Trudeau is spending “for new projects to strengthen democracies in Canada and around the world.”

It includes $22.3 million to “defend human rights and promote inclusion” and $1.44 million “to strengthen the resilience of francophone LGBTQI+ rights movements in North Africa.”

Another $4.6 million will be spent “in research to create an equitable, feminist, and inclusive digital sphere.”

Trudeau’s spending of tax dollars comes as many Canadians struggle to pay for basics such as food, shelter, and heating. According to a recent government report, fast-rising food costs in Canada have led to many people feeling a sense of “hopelessness and desperation” with nowhere to turn for help.

Food costs are going up so fast that even Canada’s own Department of Social Development in a recent briefing note stated that the nation’s poverty rate could increase by 14% this year because of high food prices.

Additionally, a recent poll found that 70% of Canadians believe the country is “broken” as Trudeau focuses on less important issues.

While Canadians placed the cost of living above climate change and the war in Ukraine as their most important issue, Trudeau recently promised another $3 billion to Ukraine and plans to increase the carbon tax on April 1 to limit the effects of “climate change.”

