Trudeau commits $8.9M to international abortion orgs that largely target babies of color

OTTAWA, Canada, June 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian government led by Justin Trudeau announced new funding of $8.9 million to international abortion organizations as part of its commitment to exporting abortion to developing countries, most of which are inhabited by people of color.

The biggest part of the money, $4.9 million, “will go to Marie Stopes International, a global organization that provides contraception and abortions in 37 countries,” The Canadian Press reported. Marie Stopes International was expelled from Zambia in 2012 for performing illegal abortions. In 2018, Niger ordered the closure of two Marie Stopes clinics because they were performing abortion illegally.

On its website, Marie Stopes International brags about having provided over 4.6 million “abortion and post-abortion care services to women and girls who turned to us for support” in 2019 alone. During that same time period, “14 million women were seen by our teams and chose a contraceptive method to fit their individual needs.”

While Marie Stopes International has a presence in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, it is focused on developing countries, especially in Africa and Asia.

“A further $2 million will go to Ipas, another international body that works with governments to advocate for safe, legal abortion and to make contraception widely available,” the Canadian Press article continued.

“731,261 women and girls received abortion care at Ipas-supported facilities” in 2019, the organization declared on its own website. Beyond that, “2,597,468 contraceptive services [were] provided at Ipas-supported facilities.”

African pro-life leader Obianuju Ekeocha has previously urged Trudeau not to “export abortion” to developing countries.

“I beg you to not use the blood of the innocent to pave the path to development. You can never buy development with the blood of the innocent,” she said on the steps of Parliament in Ottawa during the 2016 National March for Life.

In February, Ekeocha said that Trudeau’s commitment to funding the killing of pre-born African babies makes him “not a friend to Africa.”

Ekeocha said that Trudeau’s policies have “directly supported the killing of Africa’s youngest and most vulnerable -- our preborn babies” and have bankrolled the “importation of a toxic form of feminism from the West.”

Another $2 million of Canada’s funds is dedicated to “the United Nations trust fund on violence against women to help combat gender-based violence internationally.”

Karina Gould, minister of international development, said, “We feel particularly right now that it’s important to make this funding announcement to demonstrate that we are still committed to SRHR (sexual and reproductive health and rights) even in a pandemic and actually highlighting the fact that these needs exist and are, in fact, exacerbated by the current pandemic.”

The Canadian government led by Trudeau is known for its significant financial contributions to abortion and contraception, which it frames as women’s “sexual and reproductive health needs.”

In 2017, Canada’s then-minister of foreign affairs, Chrystia Freeland, explained that global abortion access and “sexual reproductive rights” are “at the core” of foreign policy under Trudeau. She added that Canadian values include “feminism and the promotion of the rights of women and girls.”

Last month, the government issued a “Statement on Protecting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Promoting Gender-Responsiveness in the COVID-19 Crisis,” which called “on governments around the world to ensure full and unimpeded access to all sexual and reproductive health services for all women and girls.”

Responding to the “unprecedented threat” of the coronavirus pandemic, the statement argued, “requires solidarity and cooperation among all governments, scientists, civil society actors and the private sector.”

“Funding sexual and reproductive health and rights should remain a priority to avoid a rise in maternal and newborn mortality, increased unmet need for contraception, and an increased number of unsafe abortions and sexually transmitted infections.”

The government’s pledge of almost $160 million to combat the coronavirus pandemic specifically in developing countries also included funding for abortion.

“Canada’s investment … aims to ensure that its international partners can maintain their services for vulnerable populations where possible, including support for sexual and reproductive health and rights,” a ministry of international development press release stated.

“Canada’s investment in these programs is in line with its feminist international assistance approach, since this global crisis has the potential to exacerbate inequalities and reverse development gains,” the press release continued.

“This is especially true for the women and children who are already among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens and who may now be expected to take on additional caregiving responsibilities in their families and communities.”

In 2019, the Trudeau government announced it would spend $1.4 billion globally every single year until 2030 on “sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health.” $700 million were specifically earmarked for “sexual and reproductive health rights.”

Prior to that, roughly $400 million were allotted annually to contraception and abortion.