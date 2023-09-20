Trudeau condemns ‘hate’ of Million Person March to protect children from LGBT propaganda

(LifeSiteNews) – Rejection of LGBT dogma has “no place” in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Wednesday on social media, as thousands of Canadians protest LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

“Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country,” Trudeau said on X (formerly Twitter). “We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued.”

The comments come on the same day as the Million Person March in the nation’s capital of Ottawa and other cities across Canada, which LifeSiteNews is on the ground covering. The march is a coast-to-coast protest to defend children from LGBT indoctrination in schools.

Organized by Muslim Canadians, the event has adopted the slogan “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

“I’m here today, like you, as a dad, I have two girls, and I’m proud of them. And you are here as Mom and Dad, and you know what you are doing today? You are fighting for the future of our country,” People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier told the crowd. “Because we know, that’s something that each establishment politician cannot say, or they don’t have the courage to say, that there are only two sexes in this country, and you cannot change this.”

Yet Trudeau has been dismissive of parents’ concerns. This summer, he told a Muslim community at Calgary’s Baitun-Nur Mosque that “people on social media, particularly fueled by the American right wing, are spreading a lot of untruths about what’s actually in the provincial curriculum.”

Declarations that certain views “have no place in this country” are especially concerning in light of the Trudeu government’s stand on freedom of speech, particularly the impending Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, which is slated to take effect by the end of the year. When fully implemented, the law will force social media companies to pay Canadian legacy media for news content shared on their platforms, severely limiting the sources of information Canadians can access.

“I don’t believe that any of the conundrum that we’re in at the moment in the west is strictly political,” Canadian psychologist and prominent social commentator Jordan Peterson said in a recent documentary making the case that Trudeau’s Canada is a “woke nightmare” due to its mission to become a “global bastion of progressive politics.” Rather, “I think what’s happened is that the predatory psychopaths have figured out how to cloak themselves in the guise of compassion.”

LifeSiteNews is on the ground in Ottawa. Video and written updates will be added to our main report on the Million Person March as they happen.

