Trudeau congratulates Biden for election ‘win’ despite disputed outcome

OTTAWA, Ontario, November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Prime Minister was quick to congratulate Joe Biden as the “winner” of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election Saturday, despite the fact the “winning” call was made by the mainstream media and results from some states are being contested by current President Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent out a statement declaring his congratulations for Biden and Kamala Harris, addressing them as President and Vice-President “elect” in his message.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America,” wrote Trudeau on Saturday.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Even though no official winner has been certified, multiple mainstream media outlets such as the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, and the New York Times declared Biden and Harris as the “winners” of the 2020 election on Saturday morning.

Trump himself has not conceded and has instead launched a legal challenge to the results which he said cannot be trusted and are fraught with “fraud.”

He was quick to blast the media election call on Saturday, saying in a statement that the reason the media and Biden himself were “rushing” to proclaim themselves as “winners” is that they don’t want the “truth” to be known.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” said Trump on Saturday.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states.”

Trudeau’s congratulatory remarks were met with praise by many of his followers on social media and were also headlined heavily in Canadian mainstream media outlets.

However, some conservative politicians and media commentators, such as People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, and Rebel News editor Ezra Levant were quick to blast Trudeau for what they say were, “premature” congratulations.

“The lying media don’t decide who is elected. I will congratulate the new president when the legal process has concluded,” wrote Bernier on Twitter Saturday, with a link to a report about Mexico’s president declining to prematurely congratulate Biden.

As for Levant, he said that Trudeau’s message of congratulations to the Biden camp amounts to the “usual Trudeau propaganda.”

“Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster calls Biden the ‘president elect’. But the Electoral College has not in fact elected him. I wonder if this is just the usual Trudeau propaganda, or if the CBC just doesn’t know what the Electoral Collage is,” wrote Levant on Twitter earlier this week.

Along with Trudeau, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Erin O’Toole was quick to congratulate a media declared Biden “win,” although he did not use the word “President-elect.”

“Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Canada and the U.S. have a historic alliance. Canada’s Conservatives will always work with the U.S. to advance our common values and close economic ties,” wrote O’Toole on Saturday.

Canada’s Premiers were also quick to congratulate Biden and Harris as “winners” bandwagon, notably Premiers Doug Ford of Ontario and Jason Kenney of Alberta.

“Congratulations to @JoeBidenand @KamalaHarris. Our economies and the livelihoods of many living on both sides of the border depend on one another. I look forward to continuing building on Ontario’s relationship with the United States. We all do better when we work together,” wrote Ford on Saturday.

Kenney’s congratulations statement however notably used the terminology President and Vice-President “elect.”

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I would like to extend congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, and to all members of the United States Congress elected this week,” wrote Kenney in a statement.

Despite Trump’s legal challenges to the official results, political leaders the world over were quick to congratulate Biden as the “winner.”

However, there were notable exceptions to world leaders congratulating Biden and Harris as “winners” such as Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On Saturday, Obrador said that he would not be congratulating either Biden or Trump as “winners” and would instead wait for the official announcementfrom the U.S. government.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops jumped on the Biden congratulations bandwagon as well, congratulating himas the second “Catholic” President.

Their message was blasted by Archbishop Viganò as “disturbing.”

Jim Karahalios, who founded the new Ontario provincial party New Blue Ontario with his wife, Independent MPP Belinda Karahalios, blasted Ford, O’Toole, and Trudeau for their premature congratulations.

“Mexico's prez being ‘politically prudent.’ There's no benefit to Cdns in Trudeau / Ford / O'Toole sending early congratulations in a US election heading to court. It damages US-CA relations in a court surprise or if Republicans win in future,” wrote Jim Karahalios on Twitter.

Trump said that starting this week his campaign will begin to prosecute in court their case of claimed election fraud, saying that the “American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”

Trump also took to Twitter to blast the mainstream media and thier declaration of Biden as the “winner.”

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!,” wrote Trump on Twitter Sunday.