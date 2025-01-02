Trudeau continues to lose support from his political allies

Liberal MPs from Quebec are reported to be the latest caucus to push for the prime minister's immediate resignation.

(LifeSiteNews) – Liberal MPs from Quebec appear to have banded together at least unofficially to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately resign.

As reported by iPolitics, a source from the Liberal Quebec caucus confirmed that while there has been no official meeting between all MPs, there was a consensus reached in talks that Trudeau needs to go as party leader.

It was noted that Chair Stéphane Lauzon of the Quebec Liberal MP caucus was tasked around Christmastime to tell Trudeau himself that they no longer had confidence in him.

However, Lauzon said Tuesday in a statement that the caucus had not reached an official conclusion at this time regarding a call for Trudeau to resign.

Quebec MPs are the latest in a string of high-profile Liberal MPs who are looking to or have already asked for Trudeau to call it quits after both Ontario and Atlantic caucuses demanded he do so late last year.

The sudden open revolt of Quebec’s caucus along with countless other Liberal MPs gained momentum after late last year former Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland resigned suddenly. Her resignation sent shockwaves through Ottawa’s inner political circles and increased calls from all parties, Liberals included, for Trudeau to step down.

Freeland resigned after Trudeau asked her to step down as finance minister and move into a different position.

The most recent polls show a Conservative government under leader Pierre Poilievre would win a super-majority were an election held today.

In Quebec, where Trudeau is an MP, the Liberals have lost a lot of support, with a recent Angus Reid poll showing the party has only 16 percent support.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh said before Christmas that he will bring forth a motion to topple Trudeau’s Liberal government sometime in early 2025.

It should be noted Singh’s NDP had in place a confidence agreement with the Liberals that was discarded in September. However, that did not stop the party from propping up Trudeau.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberals were hoping to delay the 2025 federal election by a few days in what many see as a stunt to secure pensions for MPs who are projected to lose their seats. Approximately 80 MPs would qualify for pensions should they remain in office until at least October 27, which is the newly proposed election date. The election date as it stands now is October 20.

