Trudeau criticized for singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

While some initially thought the video was a deep fake, Trudeau’s own office confirmed its authenticity.

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been called “tone deaf” for singing a rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the rock group Queen in the lobby of London’s Corinthia Hotel on the eve of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

The now-viral video of Trudeau, which was first uploaded to Twitter by user Lisa Power on Sunday, shows Trudeau standing at a piano while signing the rock classic.

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

The incident occurred on Saturday night. Trudeau was in London with a large Canadian delegation to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which took place on Monday.

Britain’s Daily Mail captured the public’s disgust with the prime minister’s performance. Its headine reads: “’Drunk’ Canadian PM Trudeau is slammed as a ‘tone deaf embarrassment’ for singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody at London hotel before Elizabeth II’s state funeral.”

While some initially thought the video was a deep fake, Trudeau’s own office confirmed its authenticity to a Toronto Sun reporter.

The Sun’s Joe Warmington shared the statement he got from Trudeau’s team, which claimed the prime minister was in fact paying “tribute” to the Queen, with his rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” from the group Queen.

“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” read the statement by Trudeau’s staff.

“Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including prime minister joining.”

Trudeau hammered on social media for his ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ antics

Many took to social media to blast Trudeau for showing a lack of decorum regarding the Queen’s death and putting Canada in a negative light.

“Trudeau is celebrating his accession as Queen of Canada by drunkenly singing for an audience at the funeral of his predecessor. Classy,” tweeted Keean Bexte of the Counter Signal.

Trudeau is celebrating his accession as Queen of Canada by drunkenly singing for an audience at the funeral of his predecessor. Classy. pic.twitter.com/kpXTPcQ71f — Keean Bexte 🇬🇧 (@TheRealKeean) September 19, 2022

The Twitter account for Canada Proud tweeted, “Looks like Trudeau was jealous that the Queen was getting too much attention at her own funeral.”

Looks like Trudeau was jealous that the Queen was getting too much attention at her own funeral… pic.twitter.com/mlgbq7el2H — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 19, 2022

READ: #TrudeauMustGo trends on Twitter as thousands vent frustration over COVID mandates

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Demand the Conservative Party apologize for not resisting Trudeau's COVID regime Show Petition Text 2004 have signed the petition. Let's get to 2500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed spectacularly at resisting the initial COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates that were imposed by the government on freedom-loving Canadians. Most CPC MPs subserviently complied with Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party in creating a police-state where our Charter Rights were regularly violated, but now Pierre Poilievre would have us believe they have turned a corner and nothing like it will ever happen again. How can they rebuild our trust? Well, they can start by owning up to their terrible mistakes.



SIGN: The CPC must apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID regime. You will remember how freedom-loving Canadians were abandoned by the CPC, with Erin O'Toole calling for vaccine passports and most CPC MPs pearl-clutching about "vaccine hesitancy". That was until the party realized how popular the Truckers' Convoy had become and got behind the movement. It's quite possible the CPC would still be mute on vaccine mandates and lockdowns were it not for the heroic Freedom Convoy that converged on Ottawa. Let's not forget the businesses, churches, schools and universities that were shuttered for months on end because of the COVID hysteria generated by politicians in Ottawa, and the CPC did nothing.



They did nothing when people started losing their livelihoods (with some Canadians even losing their lives to suicide) because of the government's deranged policy of locking people down. The CPC must show they have learned a lesson from the COVID tyranny Canadians needlessly suffered and that they contributed to. SIGN: Demand the CPC apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID tyranny. In yet another reminder of how disconnected from reality the CPC were, MPs like Leslyn Lewis, Marilyn Gladu and Rosemarie Falk were omitted from their "Shadow Cabinet" in November 2021 because they dared to question the COVID shots. Canadians must still contend with vaccine mandates in some settings and the intrusive ArriveCAN system in order to re-enter the country, while we are among the last three countries in the world to continue discriminating against unvaccinated visitors who remain barred from entering. As Pierre Poilievre takes the reigns of the CPC, conservative voters must demand an apology from the party that abandoned them during the COVID-hysteria of the past two years. SIGN: The CPC can rebuild trust by apologizing for capitulating to Trudeau's COVID tyranny. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Corey Morgan of the Western Standard compared Trudeau’s actions to those of a “frat boy.”

“Justin Trudeau is a fatuous, insecure, frat boy in a middle aged man’s body,” tweeted Morgan.

“Should anyone be surprised he would use a somber event to act out and make it all about him? It’s his nature & Canada knew that before the last two elections. Voters chose this.”

Justin Trudeau is a fatuous, insecure, frat boy in a middle aged man’s body. Should anyone be surprised he would use a somber event to act out and make it all about him? It’s his nature & Canada knew that before the last two elections. Voters chose this. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) September 19, 2022

Twitter user John Lee Pettimore tweeted that another Canadian politician would have shown more class than Trudeau on such a serious occasion.

“Pierre Poilievre would not have been drunk and singing Bohemian Rhapsody on the eve of the Queens funeral. He has a lot more class than that. Trudeau is an embarrassment to Canadians. #TrudeauMustGo.”

Pierre Poilievre would not have been drunk and singing Bohemian Rhapsody on the eve of the Queens funeral. He has a lot more class than that . Trudeau is an embarrassment to Canadians.🇨🇦 #TrudeauMustGo — John Lee Pettimore (@JohnLeePettim13) September 19, 2022

Twitter user Viva Frei, compared Trudeau’s actions to Nero while Rome was burning.

“Nero player the fiddle while Rome burned. @JustinTrudeau sings while burning Canada to the ground. #TrudeauMustGo,” wrote Frei.

Nero player the fiddle while Rome burned. @JustinTrudeau sings while burning Canada to the ground. #TrudeauMustGo https://t.co/fPToBTaZkN — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 19, 2022

READ: Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

Yesterday, a video surfaced showing people booing the prime minister as he was leaving Canada House Monday. Yet another has captured an Englishman’s rage over Trudeau’s heavy-handedness during the COVID pandemic.

“Trudeau you fascist bastard” – even across the ocean in the UK Justin Trudeau cannot escape the contempt of the people and a robust heckling. pic.twitter.com/g7knVdOVfw — #TrudeauMustGo – Rowan (@canmericanized) September 20, 2022

Canadian media covers for Trudeau, claiming he was honoring Queen with his singing antics

On Monday the left-leaning Toronto Star, along with many other Canadian media outlets who get government funding, came to Trudeau’s defense.

The Star said they spoke with Charles, the piano player, who said, he along with a small group of Canadians spent a “few minutes” with the “PM late on Saturday.”

“And there was a piano in the lobby and I did play a few U.K. tunes as a spontaneous homage.”

CTV ran a tweet with a headline, “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen singing Queen’s classic ballad ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen singing Queen’s classic ballad ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth https://t.co/lOFFQ9zRD1 pic.twitter.com/Px4MczxwUC — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 19, 2022

Backlash against Trudeau and his government has escalated in recent days, notably with the now-viral #TrudeauMustGo Twitter trend getting thousands of shares.

The tweets vary in messaging, but they all contain at least one point of contention against Trudeau and his government, notably in how it has treated those who have chosen to remain vaccine free.

Share











