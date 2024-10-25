Trudeau defies calls to resign, says he will stay on as Liberal leader

The Canadian prime minister's party wants him to step down, but he is more concerned about taking on Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After being given a deadline of October 28 to step down as Liberal leader by disgruntled MPs in his party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will stay on as party “leader” into the next federal election.

At a press conference on Thursday, Trudeau told reporters he is not going anywhere despite a massive amount of internal strife from caucus members, many of whom want him gone.

“The Liberal Party has always had robust discussions about the best ways to tackle the issues facing Canadians,” he said.

“We are united in our desire to prevent (Conservative Party leader) Pierre Poilievre from cutting programs and services,” adding that “we’re going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre, but that’ll happen with me as leader going into the next election.”

Trudeau claimed that he would continue to speak with disgruntled caucus members, and then took a shot at Poilievre, whom he accused of “growing misinformation and disinformation”

As reported by LifeSiteNews yesterday, unhappy Liberal MPs had reportedly given Trudeau until October 28 to step down as Liberal Party leader before they act to force the issue.

Trudeau faced a caucus meeting on October 23, after which it appeared, on the surface at least, he came out unscathed. However, Liberal MPs gave the leader a letter demanding his resignation by next week, according to information shared by Liberal MPs with the National Post.

Calls for Trudeau’s resignation have come along after numerous Liberal MPs, including past cabinet ministers, have vacated their seats or said they are not running again.

Instead of reading the room to face the revolt from his own party, Trudeau has opted to again criticize a pro-life Conservative MP in Parliament when pressed on his own leadership issues by Poilievre.

Polls continue to show Canadians are not happy with the current government, whether it’s the 70 percent who believe the country is “broke” or most citizens who report being worse off financially since Trudeau took office.

Additional polls show that the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive with no end in sight. A September poll showed that the Conservatives under Poilievre would win a landslide majority government were an election held today.

