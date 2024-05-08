Trudeau government approves British Columbia’s request to re-criminalize hard drug use in public

Liberal Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Ya’ara Saks maintained that the program was not a failure and did not cause the increase of overdose deaths.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government has approved British Columbia’s request to roll back its drug decriminalization program after increased violence and continued overdoses.

During a May 7 media scrum outside the House of Commons, Liberal Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Ya’ara Saks told reporters that she would “immediately” end British Columbia’s drug program allowing the use of hard drugs in public spaces, including inside hospitals, on transit, and in parks.

“We’ve moved forward with B.C. on this with a clear lens on public health and public safety, because we know that we need to address the opioid crisis and the overdose deaths that we’re seeing as a public health issue,” Saks said. “That being said, communities need to be safe.”

The new program, which came nearly two weeks after British Columbia requested the policy change, exempts “private residences, healthcare clinics as designated by the province of BC, places where people are lawfully sheltering, and overdose prevention and drug checking sites.”

Saks’ statement marks the end of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal policy that in effect decriminalized hard drugs on a trial-run basis in British Columbia. The trial was set to run from January 2023 to January 2026.

Under the policy, the federal government began allowing people within the province to possess up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without criminal penalty, but selling drugs remained a crime.

However, Saks maintained that the decision to re-criminalize drugs does not mean that the program was a failure.

“Is this a failure?” a reporter asked.

“Absolutely not,” Saks responded. “We said from the get-go we would adjust and analyze as we move forward. This was the first time this has been done. As in any pilot, it is a process of learning.”

Additionally, Saks claimed that decriminalizing drugs did not cause increased overdose deaths but rather attributed those deaths to illegally sourced drugs.

“Decriminalization is not the cause of the overdose deaths we are seeing,” Saks said. “It is the illegal toxic drug supply that is killing people. It is a poisoned supply, and it is highly dangerous. Moving forward on any kind of pilot like the one in British Columbia, we know that we have to have a balance, public safety and public health.”

However, since being implemented, the British Columbia’s drug policy broke three different drug-related overdose records in the first month the new law was in effect.

Indeed, even non-Conservatives have been forced to admit the negative effects of Trudeau’s drug laws, which eventually led the province’s New Democratic Party (NDP) Premier David Eby to request that Trudeau re-criminalize drug use in public spaces.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs in various parts of Canada have been exposed in Aaron Gunn’s recent documentary, Canada is Dying, and in U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary, Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West.

Gunn says he documents the “general societal chaos and explosion of drug use in every major Canadian city.”

“Overdose deaths are up 1,000 percent in the last 10 years,” he said in his film, adding that “(e)very day in Vancouver four people are randomly attacked.”

