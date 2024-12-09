Trudeau government bans even more guns, wants to send them to Ukraine

Defence minister Bill Blair announced the government 'will begin working with the Canadian companies that have weapons that Ukraine needs' in order 'to get these weapons out of Canada and into the hands of the Ukrainians.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has added even more models to his firearms ban with the plan of sending the confiscated guns to Ukraine.

On December 5, Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc announced that an additional 324 firearms have been added to the 1,500 models which were banned for private use in 2020 under Bill C-21.

“These firearms can no longer be legally used, sold or imported in Canada,” LeBlanc told reporters.

According to the Trudeau government’s plan, the confiscated guns will be sent to Ukraine for military use.

“Firearms designed for the battlefield plainly do not belong in our communities,” Defence Minister Bill Blair stated. “Too often, these types of weapons have been used to commit some of the worst atrocities Canada has ever witnessed.”

“The Department of National Defence will begin working with the Canadian companies that have weapons that Ukraine needs and which are already eligible for the assault firearm compensation program in order to get these weapons out of Canada and into the hands of the Ukrainians,” he explained.

Trudeau’s gun grab was first announced after a deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia in May 2020. After the tragic event, Trudeau banned over 1,500 “military-style assault firearms” with a plan to begin buying them back from owners.

However, Statistics Canada data shows that most violent gun crimes in the country last year were not committed at the hands of legal gun owners but by those who obtained the weapons illegally.

Late last year, the Trudeau government extended the amnesty deadline for legal gun owners until October 30, 2025. It should be noted that this is around the same time a federal election will take place.

The Canadian government’s controversial gun grab Bill C-21, which bans many types of guns, including handguns, and mandates a buyback program, became law on December 14, 2023, after senators voted 60-24 in favor of the bill.

In May 2023, Bill C-21 passed in the House of Commons. After initially denying the bill would impact hunters. Trudeau eventually admitted that C-21 would indeed ban certain types of hunting rifles.

Following this, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and New Brunswick condemned the legislation, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promising she would strengthen the gun rights of Albertans because of the proposal.

The Trudeau government’s desire to confiscate law-abiding citizens’ guns to give them to Ukraine follows after years of funneling taxpayer dollars to the embattled nation.

In July, Trudeau announced that he would send another $500 million to Ukraine as it continues its war against Russia, despite an ongoing decline in Canada’s military recruitment.

According to his 2024 budget, Trudeau plans to spend $8.1 billion over five years, starting in 2024-25, and $73.0 billion over 20 years on the Department of National Defence.

Interestingly, $8.1 billion divided equally over five years is $1,620,000 each year for the Canadian military. In effect, Trudeau’s pledge of $500 million means he is spending just under a third on Ukraine compared to what he plans to spend on Canada.

Indeed, Trudeau seems reluctant to spend money on the Canadian military, as evidenced when Canadian troops in Latvia were forced to purchase their own helmets and food when the Trudeau government failed to provide proper supplies.

Weeks later, Trudeau lectured the same troops on “climate change” and disinformation.

