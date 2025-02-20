Trudeau government buys 500k bird flu vaccines to be ‘ready’ for potential ‘health threats’

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that by buying the bird flu jabs, 'we are enhancing our capacity to protect people in Canada and respond rapidly to emerging public health challenges.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has bought 500,000 doses of bird flu vaccines for humans to be “ready” for any future “potential health threats.”

Canada’s Public Health Agency announced yesterday it purchased GSK’s human vaccine against avian influenza. The agency says the jabs will not be distributed to people at this point but notes that 60 percent of the doses will go to all provinces and territories with the rest going into a large federal stockpile.

According to the Public Health Agency, the jabs are to be ready to be given to those who are considered at increased risk such as those who are in contact with animals.

As of now, the Public Health Agency says the risk of a bird flu outbreak in the general public is low, however, on November 9, Canada reported its first domestic human case of the bird flu.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Dr. Peter McCullough, a highly published cardiologist, has said gain-of-function research is a likely explanation for a “jump” in bird flu animal-to-human cases, alluding to the fact that it has historically only been detected in animals. He called for a shutdown of U.S. gain-of-function labs and warned that animal culling and bird flu vaccines would only create “more resistant strains.”

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who is a strong proponent of the COVID shots, said that by buying the bird flu jabs, “we are enhancing our capacity to protect people in Canada and respond rapidly to emerging public health challenges.”

When it comes to the bird flu, recently, Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and pioneer-turned-critic of mRNA technology, said U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is having high-level discussions about distributing bird flu mRNA “vaccines.”

Malone pointed out that Dr. Gerald Parker, DVM, who was recently appointed the White House Pandemic czar, is a “big fan” of Peter Hotez, a radical pro-vaccine scientist who has claimed that anti-vaccine activism is a “major killing force globally.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola also pointed out in 2022 that Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have spent years funding research to “develop a bird flu pathogen capable of infecting humans,” as Alexis Baden-Mayer showed in an article published last year. Some of this gain-of-function research has taken place in U.S. Department of Defense-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

In a March 30, 2022, CenterPoint interview, Redfield stated, “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s going to have significant mortality in the 10 to 50% range. It’s going to be trouble.”

