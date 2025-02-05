Trudeau government claims digital ID system would remain ‘optional’

A briefing note from Trudeau's cabinet dated October 2024 touts a digital ID system as 'safer' but insists that it will remain 'optional' for Canadians once rolled out.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A briefing note from members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet claims that a national digital ID system is “easier” and “more securer” than traditional identification, but insists it will remain “optional.”

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, an October 30, 2024 briefing note titled Digital Credentials Issue And Verify Request For Information, said that “Digital credentials support a quicker, easier, safer, more secure and more cost effective way to access services digitally,” and that their implementation “would allow the Government of Canada to offer the use of digital credentials on an optional basis”

The contents of the briefing note come after federal regulators previously disclosed they are working on digital credentials for Canadians despite the fact MPs have repeatedly rejected the proposal over safety concerns, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Shared Services Canada, a federal IT department, is developing “digital credentials” for things like Social Insurance Numbers, the Canadian equivalent of America’s Social Services number, which one needs to work legally.

The October 30, 2024 note is dated just two days after Shared Services Canada had disclosed to contractors that it was “working to establish digital credentials” for the public.

On the other hand, the Conservative Party has repeatedly warned Canadians about “mandatory digital ID” systems. While the Trudeau government insists this program will be optional, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to introduce a new bill that would “expressly prohibit” digital IDs in Canada.

Poilievre is also opposed to a federal digital dollar, plans for which are currently on hold.

Digital IDs and similar systems have long been pushed by globalist groups like the World Economic Forum under the guise of ease of access or security.

However, critics have warned that with a “digital ID, there is no public consensus, only collusion,” and that the purpose of such a system is to eliminate “choice” in favor of “coercion and contradiction to confuse our cognition towards total control.”

