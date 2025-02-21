Trudeau government giving LGBT activists $1 million to push gender ideology in schools

According to a government press release, the Liberal government has granted the ARC Foundation, an LGBT activist group, 999,999 taxpayer dollars to promote the LGBT agenda in schools and counter pro-family opposition to their radical program.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal government is giving nearly $1 million to British Columbia LGBT activists to push radical gender indoctrination in schools.

According to a government press release, the Liberal government has granted the ARC Foundation, an LGBT activist group, 999,999 taxpayer dollars to promote the LGBT agenda in schools and counter pro-family opposition to their radical program.

“ARC Foundation will address the needs and barriers to equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities,” the release reads.

“This will be achieved by conducting community consultations on 2SLGBTQ+ hate, implementing SOGI-inclusive education responsively and relevantly in various political and social climates, and creating tools to counter misinformation and disinformation,” it continued.

The government program, titled, “Supporting Educators in Addressing Anti-2SLGBTQI+ Hate in Education,” lasts from November 2024 to March 2027.

The initiative promises to “advance social, political and economic equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”

Contrary to the position of the American government under the Trump administration, the $1 million pledge appears to be part of the Liberal Party’s goal to push LGBT ideology throughout the country.

Recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals promised $41.5 million in taxpayer funds to advance 106 pro-LGBT projects “across Canada.”

As reported by investigative blogger Pat Maloney, Canada spent $108,594,964 on LGBT ideology in 2022, a number that swelled to a whopping $665,454,357 in 2023.

Maloney reported that in 2024 Canada gave LGBT activists a total of $6,469,076 – an increase from the previous three years in which a total of $12,548,238 was spent.

The program comes after pro-family protests swept across Canada last September for the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination, with many taking place in British Columbia.

Likewise, B.C. parents have refused to remain silent while their children are targeted by LGBT activists in schools. Last January, B.C. parents banded together to form a 24/7 multi-day outdoor protest against extreme gender ideology being taught in public schools.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, British Columbia parents also sounded the alarm after a local high school closed its single-sex washrooms, forcing their children to use “gender-neutral” facilities. Many parents took their children to other bathrooms outside the school, while others contacted school officials to demand a change.

Similarly, B.C. Conservatives have boldly condemned the LGBT agenda. In October, Conservative Party leader John Rustad condemned sexually explicit material in school libraries and indicated that he would remove them if elected.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Rustad opposes the use of puberty blockers for children and has condemned SOGI 123, a nationwide program pushing LGBT ideology in schools under the label of “inclusivity. ”

