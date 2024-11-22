Trudeau government shuts down TikTok offices in Canada but still allows access to app

On November 6, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that TikTok's two Canadian offices will be shut down based on evidence that their operations pose national security concerns.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has banned TikTok’s operations in Canada, but citizens can still access the app.

On November 6, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that TikTok’s two Canadian offices will be shut down based on evidence that their operations pose national security concerns.

“We came to the conclusion that these activities that were conducted in Canada by TikTok and their offices would be injurious to national security,” he told CBC News.

“I’m not at liberty to go into much detail, but I know Canadians would understand when you’re saying the government of Canada is taking measures to protect national security, that’s serious.”

TikTok, a Chinese based app, has become widely popular in the West, especially among Gen Z and Gen Alpha Canadians. However, critics have warned that the app is designed to collect as much data as possible from its users.

The decision to ban the app’s Canadians operations was made using Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada’s national security, following a national security review of the platform.

While Canada is shutting down TikTok’s Toronto and Vancouver offices, Canadians will still be able to access the app online. However, Champagne cautioned against using the app, urging Canadians to have their “eyes wide open” if they choose to use the China based app.

“The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice,” Champagne said in his official statement.

“Obviously, parents and anyone who wants to use social platform should be mindful of the risk,” he added.

Former CSIS Director David Vigneault echoed Champagne’s concerns, saying, ” “Most people can say, ‘Why is it a big deal for a teenager now to have their data [on TikTok]?’ Well in five years, in 10 years, that teenager will be a young adult, will be engaged in different activities around the world.”

“As an individual, I would say that I would absolutely not recommend someone have TikTok,” he declared.

TikTok has threatened to challenge Canada’s decision in court, saying, “Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and today’s shutdown order will do just that. We will challenge this order in court.”

Canada’s decision to ban TikTok’s operations follows a similar move by the United States following concerns that TikTok’s owners ByteDance is a pawn of the Chinese government. Beginning January 19, 2025, TikTok will be entirely banned within America’s borders.

TikTok has already been banned on government devices in Canada despite TikTok’s insistence that it is not under control of the Communist Party of China.

Currently, there are about 14 million TikTok users in Canada, as the app is one of the top five social media platforms in the country. However, what most users do not know is the amount of data which TikTok collects.

Like other social media platforms, TikTok has access to a user’s name, age, username, email, password, and phone number. It can also view any photos, video, or messages sent through the app. Additionally, it has access to both the microphone and camera if enabled by the user.

It can also analyze objects and scenery that appear in your videos, including tourist attractions, shops or other points of interest. Furthermore, TikTok can view a user’s IP address and exact location if this function is enabled by the user.

However, numerous studies have revealed that TikTok tracks its users on the web, even when they’re not on the app, by embedding tracking pixels on third-party websites.

Perhaps most alarmingly, TikTok has admitted that it collects a user’s keystroke patterns and rhythms, which the company argues is used for “debugging, troubleshooting, and performance monitoring.”

Share











