Trudeau government spent $11.2 billion on pushing gender ideology in foreign countries: records

The billions that were spent under Justin Trudeau's leadership went to so-called gender 'equality' projects as well as women’s empowerment.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – During former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 10-year reign in power, the Canadian federal Liberal government spent $11.2 billion on so-called “gender”-based programs in foreign countries.

Records show that since 2015, the billions that were spent went to so-called gender “equality” projects as well as women’s empowerment stated in Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP).

In 2017, Trudeau boasted before Parliament about FIAP, saying, “We are here today to launch Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy — a policy that puts women and girls at the centre of everything we do in international assistance.”

“Because we know that when women and girls thrive, everyone benefits,” he added.

It’s estimated that the billions spent on FIAP projects is a conservative number. As reported by investigative blogger Pat Maloney, Canada spent $108,594,964 on LGBT ideology in 2022, a number that swelled to $665,454,357 in 2023.

Maloney reported that in 2024 Canada gave LGBT activists $6,469,076 – an increase from the previous three years, in which $12,548,238 was spent.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last month, Trudeau used his final days as leader of the Liberal government to promise $41.5 million in taxpayer funds to advance 106 pro-LGBT projects “across Canada.”

Since taking office in 2015 until stepping down last week, Trudeau and his government have consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians.

In addition to supporting effectively unlimited abortion, Trudeau and his government stood behind even the most extreme aspects of gender ideology, such as the chemical and surgical “transition” of minors.

Mark Carney took over from Trudeau as Canada’s new PM last week after he won the Liberal Party leadership race. In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

