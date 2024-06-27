Trudeau gov’t admits goal to plant 2 billion trees in 10 years is unrealistic, way behind schedule

According to a memo from the Department of Natural Resources, the plan was a marketing ploy designed to inspire commitment and participation, but only about a fifth of the trees will be in the ground by 2031.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A 2019 environmentally ideologically charged scheme by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to plant two “billion trees” in a 10-year span was a scheme, according to a memo.

As noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, the memo from Canada’s Department of Natural Resources admitted that the Trudeau cabinet’s plan from 2019 for “two billion trees” was nothing more than a marketing slogan.

The memo, dated February 15, titled Two Billion Trees Questions and Answers, noted that the government “sought a name that would inspire that commitment and participation,” and that “so far that has worked.”

Trudeau’s tree planting scheme is well behind schedule, and the reality is by 2031 only about a fifth of two billion trees will even be planted.

The memo stated that as of today the government has “signed or is in the process of negotiating agreements that will result in 393 million trees planted by 2031.”

“We are actively engaged with all partners on how to move ahead,” it reads.

The department even acknowledged that when it comes to tree planting, it is an overly complex process, as trees cannot just be planted anywhere. “Different species and sizes of trees are required in different planting projects across the country,” it said.

While the government claims that it will plant two billion trees, there has been no timeline for when this will be achieved. The process of “planting a tree takes several years and includes steps like collecting seeds, increasing nursery capacity, growing seedlings until they are large enough to be planted in the ground and identifying available land.”

The Trudeau government had said that the tree-planting scheme would cost $3.16 billion overall. However, a 2021 report Financial Support for Planting Two Billion Trees noted that the actual costs are more than double, or $5.94 billion.

Many have pointed out that Canada already has 318 billion trees and the number is growing thanks to forestry companies who plant 600 million trees every year, which is well more than they cut down.

Since Trudeau took office in 2015, the government has continued to push a radical environmental agenda similar to the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.”

Trudeau’s environmental programs have been criticized by the Conservative Party of Canada, who have called out such programs for going after Canada’s farmers and regular citizens unfairly due to carbon taxes and burdensome regulations.

As noted by LifeSiteNews, pro-life and family advocates have been continually warning about the climate activism movement’s alignment with pro-abortion and population control advocates and lobby groups.

