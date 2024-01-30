Trudeau gov’t again delays expanding euthanasia for mental illness after pushback

While the Trudeau government has once again delayed the expansion of euthanasia to those suffering solely from mental illness, there is still no plan to scrap the idea entirely.

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — The Canadian Press reported Monday that federal Health Minister, Honorable Mark Holland, announced that Canada is not ready to expand the euthanasia law to include those suffering from mental illness alone, but the government has not yet announced how long that they intend to delay.

Alex Schadenberg, the Executive Director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition (EPC), said that he welcomes the further delay in implementing euthanasia for mental illness but that EPC will continue to demand that the expansion of euthanasia to people with mental illness not only be delayed but be stopped.

The (EPC) launched a campaign to stop euthanasia for mental illness.

The campaign includes a rally and media conference on Parliament Hill on February 6 at 11 a.m. local time.

A parliamentary post-card campaign has also been launched that states: “I demand that the government reverse its decision to permit ‘MAiD’ for mental illness alone.” The cards are ordered for free by contacting EPC at: 1-877-439-3348 or email: [email protected].

Additionally, there is a petition to sign to urge the Justice Minister and the Justice Critics to reverse the decision to permit euthanasia for mental illness and to demand that Canadians with mental illness not be abandoned to death by euthanasia (“MAiD”).

EPC also sent a copy of Tyler Dunlop’s book: Therefore Choose Life—My Journey from Hopelessness to Hope to every Member of Parliament.

The Canadian Press reported Monday that Health Minister Holland said:

[T]he Liberal government agrees that more time is needed and agrees with the conclusion of a joint parliamentary committee report released today. The committee’s final report, tabled just moments before Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani appeared on Parliament Hill, says fundamental issues around the expansion have not been resolved. MPs and senators on the committee say it would be “reckless and dangerous” for the Liberal government to allow the scheduled change to take place in March.

Justice Minister Arif Virani was reported by The Canadian Press as stating that the government is aware of the March 17, 2024 deadline and will have a plan in place, he did not indicate when the new timeline or “rules” for killing people with mental illness alone will be released.

EPC will continue to demand that the Canadian government abandon its plan to permit euthanasia for mental illness.

Reprinted with permission from Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

Share











