Trudeau gov’t bill to give free contraception to women spreads a ‘big lie’: pro-life group

Bill C-64, which would provide free contraception to Canadian women, disregards the God-given natural cycle of fertility, Campaign Life Coalition pointed out.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top pro-life group said the government’s new “free” plan to provide contraception to all Canadians spreads the “big lie” that women don’t have control over their fertility unless their “popping” contraceptives.

On Monday, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new free contraception Bill C-64, saying the whole thing contains within it a “big lie.”

“There’s a BIG LIE behind the Trudeau Liberal’s free contraception pharmacare plan. PM Trudeau believes that women won’t have ‘control’ over their bodies until they’re popping man-made pills every day to suppress their God-given fertility,” Baklinski wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“But women don’t need a daily dose of synthetic, cancer-causing hormones to have control over their lives. God has already built into the woman’s body an amazing natural cycle of fertility.”

The Trudeau Liberal government has gone all in on not only promoting abortion but contraception. In February, new federal legislation that will allow for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning-after pill,” was introduced.

Trudeau’s new national pharmacare program, or Bill C-64, also known as “An Act respecting pharmacare,” will allow government support for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning-after pill.”

Baklinski observed that during the average woman’s menstrual cycle, there are only “six days when she is able to conceive a new life.”

“This is called the ‘fertile window.’ If a woman doesn’t want to get pregnant, she simply decides to refrain from having sex during her fertile time. No pills, devices, or patches are needed,” he said.

“The FACT is that a woman already has CONTROL over her body by deciding when or when not to have sex. The pill actually erodes a woman’s control by making her available for sex at any time. And, who does this benefit? The man, of course. And, that’s the BIG LIE. “

Earlier this week, CLC blasted the federal government’s continued abortion push after Randy Boissonnault, the Liberal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, implied that women need to be on the pill to stifle their fertility and freely accept unlimited abortion to achieve “success” in life.

The pharmacare legislation came about from a demand by the New Democratic Party (NDP) and leader Jagmeet Singh, who said his support for the Trudeau government, which is keeping the Liberals in power, would crumble unless the prime minister introduced pharmacare legislation before March.

The NDP has an informal coalition with the Trudeau government that began last year, agreeing to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

Trudeau’s pharmacare bill also promotes the drugs for at-home, or chemical abortions, which are typically done through the ingestion of drugs like Mifegymiso. In January, CLC reported on a 19-year-old Canadian girl who died after taking Mifegymiso.

According to the drug product literature listed on Health Canada’s website, in addition to killing the unborn child, there is a risk of serious harm and even death to women who use the drug.

Despite these safety concerns and the fact that it kills innocent children in the womb, Health Canada approved the use of the abortion pill in 2015 and the drug became widely available in 2017.

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

Last week, CLC blasted Trudeau as “wrongheaded” and anti-family in making all Canadians “pay” for “abortifacient pills” after he boasted on social media about his new governmental bill that will provide free contraceptives, including the morning-after pill, to all Canadians.

According to Campaign Life Coalition, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

