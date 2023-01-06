Trudeau gov’t boasts COVID lockdowns helped Canada hit ‘climate change’ targets

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian ministry responsible for the environment recently boasted that “real progress” was made in hitting its “climate” targets thanks to the COVID lockdowns harshly imposed on Canadians for well over a year by various levels of government.

Per Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s Department of Environment earlier this week claimed that a recent report showed 2020 emissions went down nine percent because of COVID lockdowns.

“Canada’s resolve to fight climate change and move towards a clean energy future has only grown stronger,” the department celebrated.

According to the report, lower emissions came from a downturn in activity in the oil and gas industry, road transportation, as well as air travel.

“Emissions declined in 2020 as a result of curtailed activity levels and pandemic measures,” noted the report, explaining that as a result of lockdowns jet fuel emissions went down 44 percent, and vehicle emissions dropped 17 percent.

Starting in March 2020, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with all provincial governments, told Canadians to stay home to “flatten” the curve of COVID.

Weeks of lockdowns turned into months, which then turned into years, and in the end, data indicates the harsh measure likely did nothing to stop the virus from spreading.

In many jurisdictions of Canada, lockdowns applied not only to so-called “non-essential” businesses, but also to religious institutions such as churches, education centers of all levels of learning, and in Quebec, even included the imposition of a curfew for a time.

During this time, all levels of governments also took part in the promotion of the experimental COVID injections, often under the impression that compliance would allow life to return to normal.

However, even after the COVID jabs became available, many provinces continued with draconian lockdowns. Moreover, all provinces implemented some form of a COVID vaccine passports, which meant the vaccine-free were shut out from many aspects of society.

During the lockdowns, many of those skeptical of the mainstream narrative warned that lockdowns could soon be implemented to fight other so-called crises, including that of man-made “climate change.”

In fact, in light of the constant emphasis on “climate change” in the mainstream milieu, there exists those who believe “climate lockdowns” would be viable option.

Man-made climate change a ‘scam,’ says former climate alarmist

According to former climate alarmist Tom Harris, however, who is now executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition, “climate change” being solely from man-made causes is a “scam.”

Harris noted while speaking to Fox News’s Laura Ingraham that the idea that “climate change” is settled “science” is not true.

“In fact, it’s a very immature science. In fact, we don’t even know whether its going to warm or cool in the future. Various people who study the sun … they show that we’re headed into a great solar minimum around 2060, and that we’ll see gradual cooling over the next few decades,” he explained.

In addition to Harris, a June 2017 peer-reviewed study by two scientists and a veteran statistician confirmed that most of the recent global warming data have been “fabricated by climate scientists to make it look more frightening.”

However, since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has consistently pushed the radical environmental agenda put forth by the United Nations in its 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals. An agenda which is also being promoted by the World Economic Forum as part of its “Great Reset” agenda.

In fact, Trudeau’s 2022 budget includes a portion that mandatory climate-related reporting be in place for all federally regulated financial institutions in Canada, a measure being used to further push businesses to adopt so-called “Environmental Social Governance (ESG)” metrics.

In recent months, the Canadian federal government, citing “climate change,” has also been looking to implement nitrogen-rich fertilizer reduction policies in Canada, like those that have led to widespread protests and concerns of famine in Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

