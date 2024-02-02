Trudeau gov’t budgeted $198 million to enforce COVID mandates on federal employees

The Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau budgeted $198.6 million on their federal workplace vaccine mandate even though 95 percent of staff were already vaccinated.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government budgeted more than $199 million to enforce COVID vaccine mandates on federal employees.

According to information published February 1 by Blacklock’s Reporter, the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau budegted $198.6 million on their COVID-era federal workplace vaccine mandate even though 95 percent of staff were already vaccinated.

“Total authorities available for the Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination for the core public administration including the RCMP were $85.7 million and $112.9 million in 2021 and 2022 respectively,” Treasury Board President Anita Anand wrote in an Inquiry of Ministry.

According to the Inquiry, the number also included $19.2 million for “procuring, warehousing and distributing COVID-19 rapid tests across the core public administration.”

“This allocation also included funding for legal services,” it added without further providing details.

Beginning November 2021, the Trudeau government mandated that a total of 275,983 employees from the RCMP, military and main federal departments provide proof of vaccination.

Those who failed to do so risked dismissal or suspension without pay. While there were provisions for medical and religious exemptions, these were rarely granted. According to internal information, at the time of the mandates 95 percent of employees had already received the COVID vaccine.

When the federal mandate was lifted in June 2022, 2,560 employees had been suspended without pay for refusing to show proof of vaccination.

Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) questioned why the cost of the mandate was so high and pressed for details as to what the funds were used for.

“Treasury Board officials told us it was for rapid testing purchases and distribution,” Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West) told the House of Commons in 2021.

“The Treasury Board website shows there are about 3,400 unvaccinated employees,” he added. “That works out to about $24,000 per employee for rapid testing.”

“At $24,000 per employee, who is providing these rapid tests? Is it SNC-Lavalin?” McCauley questioned, referring to a bribery scandal involving the large Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin and the Trudeau government.

Unsurprisingly, the Trudeau government refused to reply. Indeed, the Trudeau government has continually failed to explain why the mandate costs Canadians nearly $198.6 million.

However, this is hardly the first time Trudeau has spent millions of taxpayer dollars on the COVID “pandemic” with very little to show for it and little to no explanation to Canadians.

In January, Liberals and New Democratic Party (NDP) members voted down a motion to publicly disclose a $150 million contract to a failed Québec vaccine supplier. Since 2022, the Trudeau government gave a total of 323 million taxpayer dollars to Medicago which failed to produce a single vaccine.

Notably, the factory is based in the Québec City riding of then-Liberal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

In December 2023, Canada’s Public Works department admitted that it took a massive gamble with taxpayer money that resulted in a loss of $150 million of taxpayer funds when its plan to build a COVID jab factory failed to materialize.

Similarly, in November, LifeSiteNews reported on how the House of Commons health committee has been demanding answers into how more than $300 million of taxpayer money was lost on failed COVID jab ventures with pharmaceutical companies.

In July, a newly released memo revealed the Trudeau government budgeted millions for vaccine passports for Canadians until 2026, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) having declared the so-called pandemic to be ended.

