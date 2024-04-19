Trudeau gov’t budgets additional $36 million for its COVID vaccine injury program

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's newly tabled budget has earmarked an additional $36 million for its Vaccine Injury Support Program, in addition to the $11 million it has already paid out to those hurt by the COVID shots.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recently tabled 2024 budget has earmarked $36 million for those injured by the COVID vaccines – vaccines it still insists are safe.

The 2024 budget, which was put forth earlier this week and is likely to pass with New Democratic Party (NDP) support, intends to add $36 million in funding to the nation’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP), and will be used, at least in part, to settle the growing number of claims made by COVID jab-injured Canadians.

VISP has already paid $11,236,314 to those injured by COVID injections, with the number of people filing claims to the program growing steadily.

The increased funding comes as only 138 claims have been approved for payout out of a total of 2,233 claims made. Some 1,825 claims have thus far been outright rejected.

Despite the need for a federal program to address those injured by the vaccines once mandated by the Trudeau government, Health Canada still says “It’s safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine following infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination is very important, even if you’ve had COVID-19.”

Regardless of the claims of safety by Canadian authorities, data analyzed from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States shows an increase in myocarditis cases following COVID injections.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The VISP program was introduced in 2020, right before the rollout of the COVID injections, which were fast-tracked onto the Canadian population by health officials and promoted by all levels of government.

According to the VISP website, the purpose of the program is to “ensure that all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine, administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020, have fair and timely access to financial support.”

Officials from Health Canada, as well as all provincial health authorities, are still promoting the COVID injections. This comes despite the fact earlier this year, as LifeSiteNews reported, officials from Health Canada admitted that there is “residual plasmid DNA” in the shots.

In fact, just yesterday LifeSiteNews reported on how a recent announcement from health officials in Alberta recommended yet more COVID shots, even for babies as young as six months old, despite the myriad of reported side effects.

Those injured by the COVID shots have chosen to fight back to try and get fair compensation for their injuries.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported about a class action lawsuit filed against the Alberta provincial government and the federal government on behalf of Albertans who were “harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Late last year, LifeSiteNews reported that over 700 vaccine-free Canadians negatively affected by federal COVID jab dictates have banded together to file a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against the Trudeau government.

Overall, the government’s budget looks to spend some $111.2 billion and projects a deficit of about $40 billion, drawing the ire of many top business leaders who have blasted the many tax increases it contains.

