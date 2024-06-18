Trudeau gov’t commits $110 million to fund DEI projects, consultants looking for ‘racism’

Woke diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates are driving the spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to spend $110 million of taxpayer money to fund yet another project driven by woke so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates.

The money will be used to hire DEI consultants tasked with looking into a supposed problem of “racism” in Canada. The funding will be given to “hundreds” of different projects linked to a DEI agenda across the country, announced Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera over a week ago.

According to Khera, the new DEI “strategy” called Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy incorporates the “voices and lived experiences of thousands of Canadians, and enhances our whole government approach to combating racism and discrimination in all its forms.”

The DEI program is set to run through 2028, with no less than $70 million going to local programs.

“Our goal with this strategy is to combat all forms of racism and drive positive change in the lives of Canadians,” Khera said.

The Trudeau government claims that “Indigenous, Black, racialized and religious minority communities continue to face barriers to inclusion due to racism and discrimination.”

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the promotion of so-called DEI requirements on employers because of a push for it from Trudeau’s federal government.

LifeSiteNews recently reported on Trudeau’s Liberal government spending over $30 million on DEI-affiliated contracts among many federal ministries since January 2019.

This has led to an increase in woke ideology creeping into all parts of society. As LifeSiteNews reported recently, the University of British Columbia (UBC) Vancouver campus posted an opening for a research chair position but has essentially barred non-homosexual white men from applying for the job.

When it comes to DEI, Elon Musk has been a formidable opponent to discriminatory hiring practices. In Canada, the only main party speaking out against it is the People’s Party of Canada under leader Maxime Bernier. He has been outspoken against radical gender ideology repeatedly over the last few years as well as the COVID jabs and mandates.

In April, he announced a new party policy officially denouncing the so-called DEI agenda, saying it is nothing more than a “fundamentally racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology” that “divides Canadians.”

