Trudeau gov’t considers bill to establish a national day of ‘conversion therapy’ awareness

The bill states that traditional beliefs regarding gender and sexuality are 'based on and propagates myths and stereotypes about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Liberal federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into LGBT overload after introducing a bill that not only mocks Catholic teaching on marriage and family but proposes January 7 as a yearly national “day” to raise “awareness” of so-called “conversion therapy.”

The first reading for Bill C-404, “An Act to establish National Conversion Therapy Awareness Day,” was completed on June 13.

The bill, introduced by Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, states that traditional beliefs regarding gender and sexuality, such as there are only two genders, and that marriage is between one man and one woman, as taught by the Catholic faith, are “based on and propagates myths and stereotypes about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.”

“Parliament considers that it is desirable to raise awareness of the harms caused by conversion therapy and that it is fitting that the 7th of January be established as a day of reflection,” the bill states.

The Trudeau government has already banned so-called “conversion therapy” via Bill C-4, which prohibits parents, counselors, and pastors from helping children accept their God-given bodies.

Bill C-4 punishes anyone helping children or others with gender confusion or unwanted same-sex attraction with jail time of up to five years. It is illegal in Canada to try and reverse a person’s orientation from homosexual to heterosexual, even if that person is an adult who is voluntarily seeking help.

Bill C-4 has been blasted as “riddled with constitutional concerns,” and that it “criminalizes conversations between consenting adults seems to be entirely ignored.”

Gerretsen’s Bill C-404 claims that “conversion therapy seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation to heterosexual, to change an individual’s gender identity to cisgender, or to change an individual’s gender expression so that it corresponds to the sex assigned to them at birth.”

It also notes that because of Bill C-4, which was passed in 2021, January 7 each year should be remembered as when “Bill C-4 came into force” and “conversion therapy became illegal in Canada.”

Pro-LGBT groups have already listed 293 of the 365 days in a year to be dedicated to “2SLGBTQI significance” in a list considered “not exhaustive.”

Liberals ‘conversion therapy’ Day would celebrate parents being banned from trying to help

Bill C-4 passed without debate with sweeping bipartisan support in Canada’s House of Commons.

The bill punishes anyone helping children or others with gender confusion or unwanted same-sex attraction with jail time of up to five years.

The bill has made it illegal in Canada for anyone to try and reverse a person’s orientation from homosexual to heterosexual.

It is also now illegal to try and “repress or reduce” a homosexual or transsexual behavior or tendency in a person, even if it is an adult wanting help.

A recent study, as reported by LifeSiteNews, gives unequivocal evidence that people who undergo so-called “gender reassignment” surgery are at higher risk of suicide – an astounding 12 times that of the general population.

The Trudeau government has gone all in on promoting transgenderism and gender ideology, as can be seen from their federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” which gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives.

LifeSiteNews recently wrote about how well-known anti-woke Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson accused the Trudeau government of going along with the “worst medical scandal ever” after continuing to promote transgender ideology by not banning puberty blockers for children with gender confusion.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre only recently voiced support for a ban on puberty blockers for minors as well as Alberta’s ban on “transitioning” kids.

Canadian lawyer Marty Moore told LifeSiteNews a few years ago that because of Bill C-4, health professionals as well as parents are now not legally able to “determine treatments in the best interests of children who are experiencing gender distress.”

“Bill C-4 imposes one narrow, ideological view of sexuality and gender, which violates the fundamental Charter freedom of Canadians to have their own thoughts, beliefs and opinions concerning sexuality and gender,” he said.

