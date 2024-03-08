Trudeau gov’t denies Alberta’s request to track ‘safer supply’ of hard drugs

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks has rejected Alberta's request to track drugs being given out in so-called 'safer supply' programs despite the continuing of the overdose crisis.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has denied Alberta’s request to track the so-called “safer supply” of drugs being given to users in the name of combatting addiction.

On February 26, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks rejected a proposal from the Alberta government to add a “unique chemical identifier” to drugs offered to users under “safer-supply” programs so that authorities could track its street sales.

“It is unclear how this would work in practice, given these drugs are not manufactured specifically for these programs and are also used for other medical purposes such as pain management,” Saks told Alberta in a letter obtained by CBC News.

“I have asked my officials to reach out to yours to discuss some of the potential practical issues with this proposition,” she continued.

Earlier in February, Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams had written to Health Minister Mark Holland, questioning the efficacy of the “safer supply” program and asking for “hard evidence” it was having an impact.

“Safer supply“ is the term used to refer to government-prescribed drugs under the claim that the approach reduces the risk of overdose.

To track the “safer supply” drugs, Williams suggested that drugs prescribed under the “safer supply” banner should include a “unique chemical identifier that would allow testing of the drug’s origin.”

He explained that the additional chemical identifier would allow authorities to track where the “safer supply” drugs were actually going.

The Liberal government opted instead to dismiss his concerns.

“The idea that these programs are simply handing out drugs to anyone is false,” Saks claimed, adding that only a few jurisdictions have “safer supply” programs, which “serve relatively few clients.”

Deaths from drug overdoses in Canada have skyrocketed in recent years, and have only increased in British Columbia after Trudeau allowed the province to decriminalize drugs.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs in various parts of Canada, particularly in British Columbia, where possession of such drugs in small amounts is outright legal, has been exposed in Aaron Gunn’s recent documentary, Canada is Dying, and in U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary, Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West.

Gunn says he documents the “general societal chaos and explosion of drug use in every major Canadian city.”

“Overdose deaths are up 1,000 percent in the last 10 years,” he said in his film, adding that “[e]very day in Vancouver four people are randomly attacked.”

Despite this, B.C.’s Supreme Court recently ruled that preventing drug users from going near playgrounds would violate their constitutional rights and cause “irreparable harm.”

Additionally, in January, B.C. apparently authorized the distribution of free fentanyl to children without parental consent or perhaps even knowledge.

B.C.’s decision became infamous among the West, and was even condemned by former Fox News personality and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson during his recent visit to Canada.

He questioned why a government would give such a dangerous drug to children, noting “if someone’s giving fentanyl to your children without telling you, they’re trying to kill your children.”

Carlson applauded Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for refusing drugs in Alberta, but asked, “How distorted is your world where you have to applaud the one politician who’s like, ‘you know, we’re not going to give fentanyl to the kids.’”

