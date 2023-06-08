Trudeau gov’t dept. issued fake security alert about Freedom Convoy protesters, records show

Recently disclosed records reveal that Canada’s Department of Public Safety fabricated a security bulletin that claimed the Freedom Convoy protestors had plundered federal office buildings in an attempt to discredit the movement.

According to recently released Access To Information records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, the fake bulletin was sent out on January 28, 2022, at 3:54 p.m. and read: “We have received confirmation that protesters have started to enter office buildings in the Ottawa downtown core and are allegedly causing damage.”

“As a result Minto Place is going into weekend lockdown mode (all entrance doors will be locked) effective immediately,” the deceptive bulletin continued, adding, “In light of the localized activity at 180 Kent St, you should review the Security Readiness Level Guidance and be prepared to go to Level 2 should the situation deteriorate in your area. This is part of exercising increased vigilance and due diligence in what is an evolving situation.”

While there was no such incident involving Freedom Convoy protestors, some media noticed the bulletin and acted on it to provide their reporters with security.

Records show that the Parliamentary Press Gallery, in a February 1, 2022 letter to the House of Commons Speaker, made the untrue assertation that the truckers’ protest was unsafe.

“Some of our members have been harassed by protesters of the truck convoy in the last few days,” noted former Press Gallery president Catherine Levesque of the National Post.

“We cannot afford to be left exposed without protection for hours outside the building,” she added.

Canada’s state-funded media outlet, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), went as far as having security guards assigned to reporters, which was disclosed on March 8, 2022 after reporter Judy Trinh said, “At CBC in order to go out you needed one-to-one security guards,” adding that there was a “real threat.”

“Your camera would have a security guard and the reporter would have a security guard and there weren’t enough,” she noted to a seminar at Carleton University in March of 2022.

Despite these statements, the fact remains that not one Freedom Convoy protestor was ever charged with anything related to attacking reports.

Public Safety minister denies false bulletin

When asked about the false bulletin, the office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said that they were not involved in the creation of the disinformation propaganda.

“The Minister’s office does not direct the Government Operations Centre,” noted Alexander Cohen, Mendicino’s spokesman.

As for the Operations Centre which issued the false bulletin, it did not comment on the matter.

The Freedom Convoy protest took place in early 2022 in Ottawa and featured thousands of Canadians calling for an end to COVID mandates.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government enacted the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14, 2022 to shut down the popular movement.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out.

Liberal-friendly judge Paul Rouleau in February of 2023 exonerated Trudeau’s use of the EA after conducting a public inquiry as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission.

According to departmental records which were released through the Public Order Emergency Commission, government staff were looking to discredit the Freedom Convoy protesters as violent from the beginning.

“Some of their more extreme comments, i.e. calling for a January 6 style insurrection, are getting more coverage in the media,” wrote staff in a text message dated January 24, 2022.

“There could be an opportunity to get in on this growing narrative of the truckers.”

Another staffer wrote that there is a “danger that if we come down too hard they might push out the crazies.” “That’s fair,” replied another staffer.

The reality is, however, that the Freedom Convoy was not violent. Even the Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian intelligence officials said that the Freedom Convoy protest did not constitute a serious threat.

