Trudeau gov’t funded report claims Freedom Convoy led to ‘anti-media rhetoric’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Some Canadian legacy media outlets have claimed the trucker Freedom Convoy was the catalyst for growing “anti-media rhetoric,” including an increase in “online” abuse via social media from those who supported the protesters.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a Trudeau government-funded report released last week cites members of Canada’s mainstream media saying there is a rise in “social media trolling.”
CBC Radio host Dave Seglins claimed that the rise of “trolling” includes “political polarization, anger directed at the so-called fake news,” and “growing hate and harassment” which has “been targeting mainstream media online and in the field.”
Allan Thompson, an associate director of the Carleton University School of Journalism and former Toronto Star reporter, claimed that the Freedom Convoy protest in February in Ottawa held on Parliament Hill exposed “so many journalists” to “trauma and harassment.”
Mainstream media coverage of the Freedom Convoy was heavily skewed against the protests and in favor of Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to crush the protests.
Canadian mainstream media, which is itself subsidized by the government, was caught spreading fake news stories about the Freedom Convoy.
Canada’s state broadcaster CBC had to retract a story that falsely claimed most support for the Freedom Convoy came from foreigners. Trudeau himself used this as a basis for enacting the EA.
The CBC earlier retracted a story that falsely claimed Russia was behind the Freedom Convoy.
For three weeks in February 2022, the Freedom Convoy took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all COVID mandates. As a result, Trudeau enacted the EA on February 14 to shut down the peaceful protest.
Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.
As for the government-funded report, it claims that “Covid-19 only made things worse, turning media workers into targets for the public’s frustration” and that this “came to a head during the Freedom Convoy.”
“The Freedom Convoy was a flashpoint for growing anti-media rhetoric,” said the report.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight.
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
Please sign the petition today.
We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation.
For More Information:
How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post
Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews
Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
The report, which cost Canadian taxpayers $23,443, came from a survey titled “Taking Care: A Report on Mental Health, Well-Being and Trauma among Canadian Media Workers.”
The study was co-sponsored by the Canadian Association of Journalists, and the funds came from a grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the authors of the report “stopped short of endorsing federal censorship of Twitter and Facebook.
It should be noted that legacy media in Canada received $600 million in bailout money from the Trudeau government in 2019. Last month, the Trudeau government refused to disclose how that was divided among individual legacy media outlets.
As for the Freedom Convoy, reports that protesters had started a fire were proved to be false, and recently a top official with the RCMP said there is no evidence of any links to terrorist activity in the funding of the Freedom Convoy.
Ottawa Police Service (OPS) interim chief Steve Bell recently stated that his department did not request that Trudeau invoke EA to take down the trucker Freedom Convoy.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Brenda Lucki also recently revealed to an inquiry that her police force did not request help from Trudeau in the form of the EA.
Last month, the Trudeau government cited “cabinet confidentiality” as the reason for refusing to disclose why it used the EA to crush the Freedom Convoy in response to a rash of legal challenges against its use.
The author of the EA itself warned that Trudeau’s use of it may have set a bad precedent.