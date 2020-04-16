Trudeau govt funds China biolab linked to origin of pandemic almost $1M for coronavirus research

PETITION: Thank President Trump for halting U.S. funding to pro-abortion World Health Organization Sign the petition here.

April 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given close to $1 million of taxpayer money to help fund “research” for new COVID-19 “screening and diagnosis” tools at the Chinese lab where the virus is suspected to have originated.

The funds were granted to a researcher from the University of Alberta, who received $828,046 from the Government of Canada’s $27 million coronavirus research fund, Rebel News first reported. This fund was announced in February and was set up to “contribute to global efforts to address the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.”

The government website specific to the research fund shows that the grant money went to Xiaochun C Le, to address the pressing need of “rapid point-of-care diagnostics of COVID-19.”

“The collaborative research is conducted by a multi-disciplinary team of virologists, chemists, infectious disease specialists, front-line practitioners, and public health researchers from the University of Alberta, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and Wuhan Institute of Virology (China),” says the note about the grant.

“Our team members in Wuhan who currently perform the standard diagnostic tests will lead this effort,” the note adds.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is China’s only level four biosafety lab. A paper authored by two Chinese scientists, Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao — both from the state-run South China University of Technology — traces how they think the virus escaped a Wuhan biolab which was researching Horseshoe bats. Their February 2020 paper, titled “The Possible Origins of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus,” has since disappeared from the international scholarly database Research Gate, but is still available through the Wayback Machine and is available on LifeSiteNews here.

According to a report by the Washington Post, U.S. Embassy officials in China warned their government two years ago that a research facility in Wuhan did not have proper safety measures in place.

The lax security measures were reported to be evident while researchers were “conducting risky studies on coronaviruses from bats.”

An Associated Press report said that doctors in the Wuhan area voiced concern after a large banquet to celebrate the Lunar New Year was held in January. This event was held only six days after Chinese officials realized they were facing a serious pandemic.

China’s delay in notifying its citizens and the world at large regarding the severity of the coronavirus “is tremendous,” according to an epidemiologist at the University of California.

“If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient. We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan’s medical system,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang in the Associated Press report.

In the past, Trudeau has openly spoken about his admiration for China. He famously praised China’s ‘basic dictatorship’ in speaking at a Liberal party fundraising event in 2013, after a reporter asked him which country besides Canada he most admires.

Recently, Trudeau tried to use the coronavirus as a “totalitarian power grab” in order to try and obtain extraordinary tax and spending powers. This came with a severe backlash from many of his political opponents.

Jack Fonseca, Director of Political Operations for Campaign Life Coalition, told LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s attempted power grab came as no surprise considering his admiration for China.

“Trudeau, the unrepentant admirer of China's ‘basic dictatorship’ and Cuba’s mass-murdering dictator Fidel Castro, cannot be trusted,” said Fonseca.

Recently, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) credibility has come into question, with U.S. President Donald Trump ordering his administration to halt funding to the organization. Trump said that the WHO failed to do its “basic duty” to ensure that “accurate information about international health” was shared quickly with other nations.

Despite this fact, the Trudeau government has persisted in backing the WHO, despite mounting evidence that it lacks credibility and is heavily influenced by the Chinese regime.

In speaking with reporters yesterday, when asked if he thought the WHO did a good job in its pandemic response, Trudeau replied: “We will always continue to work with experts both domestically and internationally to take the best advice possible in keeping Canadians safe.”

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said in a press conference after hearing of Trump’s WHO defunding announcement that he has concerns about the WHO.

“We've got serious concerns about the accuracy of the information coming out of the WHO and it's incumbent upon this government to explain why they have based so many of their decisions on the WHO.”

When pressed if he shares the same concerns raised by Scheer, Trudeau gave a non-answer.

“I think there’s obviously reflections that we have to have going forward and we have to make sure we are doing everything we can to make Canadians safe.”

