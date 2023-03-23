Trudeau gov’t gave info of Freedom Convoy supporters to Chinese banks: report

According to an Inquiry Of Ministry, the RCMP shared a blacklist of 198 Canadian trucking companies with foreign banks including the Bank of China, BNP Paribas of France, State Bank of India, Habib Bank of Pakistan and Citibank of New York among others.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – – According to a new report, some of the Freedom Convoy supporters who were placed on a federal banking blacklist had their information shared with foreign banks, including some in China, via email with the full blessing of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the blacklists of trucking companies sympathetic to the Freedom Convoy in 2022 were distributed not only to domestic banks but to institutions in Europe, the United States and even Communist China.

The information was made known as a result of an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons by Conservative Party (CPC) of Canada MP Arnold Viersen.

Viersen was wanting details about banks and other financial institutions in relation to the Freedom Convoy.

Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office had ordered in secret that a blacklist of some 201 trucking companies be distributed. Of these trucking companies, 198 were Canadian.

According to the Inquiry, the RCMP shared this blacklist with Canadian contacts at foreign banks, including the Bank of China, BNP Paribas of France, State Bank of India, Habib Bank of Pakistan, Citibank of New York, ICICI Bank Limited of India, Hana Financial Group of South Korea, Mizuho Financial Group of Japan and Wells Fargo & Company of San Francisco.

Online discount stock brokerage Questrade of Toronto also got access to the blacklist, along with Wealth Simple Incorporated of Toronto, an online investment company.

An Australian-based app operator Douugh Bank Limited, also got the blacklist, as did the now-extinct Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California.

According to the Inquiry, the RCMP offered to act as a “conduit of information between provincial and territorial law enforcement and financial institutions.”

This was “in order for the entities to fulfill their obligations under the Emergency Economic Measures Order to cease dealings with designated individuals and to determine on a continuing basis whether they were in possession or control of property owned, held or controlled by or on behalf of a designated person.”

Assistant deputy finance minister Isabelle Jacques last month admitted that there was “no verification” or “follow up” regarding the information in the blacklist.

In January, it was revealed that after Trudeau officials ordered the freezing of Freedom Convoy supporters’ bank accounts, disclosed emails show that government officials wanted to keep the “heat off” financial institutions so they would stay happy and continue to comply with government dictates.

The freezing of bank accounts without a court order was an unprecedented action in Canadian history and was only allowed through the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the never-before-used Emergencies Act (EA), which was used to stop the Freedom Convoy in February of 2022.

According to the RCMP, the information was “shared only with entities listed in pursuant to the Emergency Economic Measures Order,” and no information was shared with “any other non-governmental entities.”

Under the EA, the government froze some $8 million from the bank accounts of 267 different people. along with roughly 170 bitcoin wallets.

While Trudeau ultimately revoked the EA on February 23, 2022 just a week after its February 14 implementation, the unprecedented freezing of citizens’ bank accounts led to immense backlash by civil rights groups and the public alike.

Liberal-friendly judge Paul Rouleau last month exonerated Trudeau’s use of the EA to decimate the Freedom Convoy last year, after releasing the final report of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC).

Share











