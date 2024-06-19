Trudeau gov’t gives $440k to ‘anti-hate’ group known for condemning pro-life, pro-family Canadians

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network says it opposes 'hate' but considers anyone opposes the pro-abortion and LGBT narrative a 'hater.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has given $440,000 to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network that targets pro-life and pro-family organizations.

In a June 18 press release, the anti-life and family Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) announced it received a $440,000 grant from the Trudeau government to “organize against hate.”

“This project is funded for two years, ending on November 30, 2025, for a total of $440,000,” the press release explained. “We are looking for additional funding to add an additional team member and expand the communications campaign to cover Canada with the empowering message that there are things you can do, today, to help protect your neighbors from far-right movements and the hate they spread.”

While advertised as an organized aimed at stopping hatred against minority groups, CAHN openly bashes pro-life and pro-family organizations while promoting the LGBT agenda.

Indeed, a June 5 CAHN article slammed pro-life and pro-family group Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) for organizing a school walkout to protest the promotion of the LGBT lifestyle to children in schools.

“Anti-abortion group organizes school walkouts in protest of 2SLGBTQ+ pride,” the title read.

“Campaign Life Coalition is a powerful influence in the Canadian far-right social conservative ecosystem,” it continued.

“Since its founding in 1987, it has been involved in the creation and/or incubation of three media outlets, The Interim, Catholic Insight, and LifeSiteNews; one political party (the Family Coalition Party of Ontario); and numerous other anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ not-for-profit corporations, including REAL Women of Canada, Life Ethics Educational Association, Prolife Movement of Canada, and Women for Women’s Health,” the article added.

CLC’s Pete Baklinski pointed out that CAHN considers a Canadian who opposes the pro-abortion and LGBT narrative as a “hater.”

“So, if you oppose homosexual ‘marriage,’ you are a hater,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If you oppose transgender ideology being imposed on kids, you are a hater. If you oppose abortion, you are a hater.”

“In other words, if you uphold Christian values, you are a hater,” he declared.

“This organization appears to have nothing but spite for Canadian pro-life and pro-family organizations,” he continued. “Their constant stream of hit pieces is proof enough.”

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network just received a $440K grant from the Trudeau Liberal Government to “organize against hate.” The problem with this group is that it appears to include on its list of “haters” those who are opposed to the anti-life and anti-family ideologies of the… pic.twitter.com/hnpiomI14i — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) June 19, 2024

Indeed, as Baklinski pointed out, CAHN has failed to condemn the recent church burnings across Canada, with the most recent taking place earlier this month in Toronto.

To date, over 100 churches have been burned and vandalized in Canada since the mainstream media and Liberal politicians spread the false claim of the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools for Indigenous children.

“Tellingly, you won’t hear a peep from this organization about the 100 Christian/Catholic churches that have been vandalized or burned to the ground in the past three years,” Baklinski declared.

“Truly, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network does not exist to combat real hate,” he revealed. “It exists to be an iron club to swing against those who dare to oppose today’s leftist ideologies.

“And, what a surprise that the Trudeau Liberals via a Federal grant program are funding this group. This group aligns itself perfectly with the goals of the ‘change’ that Trudeau promised to bring to Canada when he was first elected,” he concluded.

