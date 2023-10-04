Trudeau gov’t has spent $23 million on World Economic Forum projects, records show

According to documents obtained by The Epoch Times, a total of five governmental departments spent money directly on World Economic Forum projects, including the group's 'Known Traveller Digital Identity' program.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Recently disclosed records show that since 2015 the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has spent over $23 million taxpayer dollars on globalist-aligned World Economic Forum (WEF) projects, including millions on a digital ID program.

According to documents obtained by The Epoch Times, a total of five governmental departments spent money directly on WEF projects, with two spending money only internally on the schemes. The money was spent from November 4, 2015, which is the same year Trudeau was elected, to June 20, 2023.

A large portion of the money spent went to one of the WEF’s most recent digital ID projects, the “Known Traveller Digital Identity” (KTDI) program.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) spent $3.49 million internally on the WEF-backed KTDI before that program was put on hold.

The CBSA said that its goal with the KTDI was to study “biometric identity management, pre-border submission of declarations.”

Transport Canada also spent some $399,938 on salaries and $238,627 on other expenses on the KTDI program before it was delayed indefinitely.

The KTDI program, listed the government of Canada and the government of the Netherlands, along with various airports, as the testing grounds for an international digital ID system with “advancements in biometrics.”

“The Known Traveller Digital Identity, or KTDI, is a World Economic Forum initiative that brings together a global consortium of individuals, governments, authorities and the travel industry to enhance security in world travel,” read the KTDI website.

The disclosed documents became known via Order Paper questions requested by Conservative Party of Canada MP Leslyn Lewis in June 2023. Lewis had asked for a full disclosure of all “contracts, transfer payments, memoranda of understanding, letters of intent, charters, accords, projects and associations between the government and the WEF since November 4, 2015.”

The outcomes from the Order Paper resulted in a 127-page response that was tabled in the House of Commons on September 18.

Lewis has in the past blasted the WEF and the KTDI programs as “glitching failures.”

As it stands now, Canada, since April 2023, has stopped being involved in the KTDI project.

Yesterday, LifeSiteNews reported how the same disclosed records show that Canada’s Environment and Climate Change Department (ECCC) helped pay the WEF to produce a report that praised and tried to justify the implementation of a radical environmental agenda on citizens, including increasing the Trudeeau government’s punishing carbon tax.

The WEF is the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda headed by Klaus Schwab – a group which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

The ties between the WEF and the Trudeau Liberals run deep. Indeed, Schwab once told Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland that he has “counted” on her to make sure his globalist goals see the light of day.

It should be noted that Freeland is currently serving as a member of the WEF Board of Trustees.

In January, she attended a WEF meeting and participated in a public panel on Ukraine.

Majority of money spent on WEF projects was done by Global Affairs Canada

The records show that most of the money, around $21.9 million, was spent through Global Affairs Canada (GAC) on a variety of projects relating to “food” security and international trade.

A whopping $6 million was spent on the “Global Challenge on Food Security and Agriculture,” and “Grow Asia.”

According to GAC, the Food Security Challenge was a project to “facilitate multi-stakeholder partnerships and mobilize investments that contribute to food security, nutrition and agricultural growth.”

Additionally, GAC spent some $10 million on the “Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation,” which is a plan to support so-called “sustainable economic growth and increase employment” through increased trade.

GAC also spent $5.933 million on the Global Plastic Action Partnership, whose aim is to “contribute to the diversion of plastic pollution in rivers, deltas and oceans at global and national levels.”

Additional money was spent by Canada’s Department of Finance ($9,841) for travel expenses to send Jennifer Blanke to a WEF conference. Blanke sat on a Canadian committee for economic growth and was also a former chief economist with the WEF.

Canada’s Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) spent a total of $53,756 in support of the WEF’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which enabled it to secure a fellowship with the center.

Lastly, Canada’s Fisheries and Oceans Department spent nearly $1 million to support the WEF’s “Friends of Ocean Action.”

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the WEF.

The Trudeau government has implemented many policies that align with the WEF’s so-called “climate change” agenda, including a punishing carbon tax, and attacks on the nation’s oil and gas industries.

