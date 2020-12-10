Trudeau govt invited Chinese communists troops to learn Canadian ’winter’ warfare, military docs reveal

December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Top secret military documents reveal that under Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s watch, communist troops from China’s Liberation Army (PLA) had been invited to Canada for military “winter survival” training last year at a military base in Ontario.

Documents sent to Rebel News by the Trudeau government via an access to information request also reveal that the Canadian military trained Chinese commanders at the Canadian Forces College in Toronto as well as military facilities in Kingston.

“Chinese military participants included 1- and 2-star generals and an entire contingent who would learn Canadian cold weather military tactics,” reported Rebel News on Dec. 9 about the documents. The documents can be viewed at TheChinaFiles.com.

While many portions of the 34 pages of documents were greyed out, presumably by government censors, the greyed out portions remain completely readable and provide damning evidence of Trudeau’s fawning relationship with China.

The Rebel’s Ezra Levant sounded the alarm on the significance of the documents.

“These documents also reveal that Trudeau has been sending Canadian troops to China to participate in that country's propaganda displays. And, most incredible of all, Canada has been training Chinese military troops at our military colleges in Canada and, unbelievably, training Chinese soldiers at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in how to wage cold weather warfare,” he said in a Dec. 9 video about the documents.

“Trudeau is literally training our enemies in how to kill us,” Levant added.

Rebel News said that it was in April of 2019 when it made a freedom of information request to the Canadian government for information about Trudeau allegedly sending troops to China to participate in an international naval parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Levant said he was dismayed to learn that Canada would participate in such an event given the arrest and imprisonment of two Canadians — Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman — by Chinese authorities in December of 2018. The apprehended men were charged with “spying on national secrets” along with leaking intelligence for “outside entities.” They remain in separate Chinese prisons to this day. The two were arrested just days after Chinese giant Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained by Canadian officials in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

The documents released to The Rebel last month not only confirm that Canada participated in the Chinese naval parade, but they also revealed Trudeau’s efforts to maintain a warm relationship with the Chinese communist government despite the fact that two Canadians were being held on what Canadian authorities called “arbitrary” charges in Chinese prisons.

Levant notes that the documents show an internal battle between Trudeau and the Canadian military over how to relate to China after the arrest of the two Canadian men.

Shortly after Kovrig and Spavor were apprehended by Chinese authorities in December of 2018, the Canadian Armed Forces decided not to proceed with a military activity training exercise in Canada planned for 2019 that consisted in training Chinese troops about “winter survival,” according to the military documents.

The military documents state that on account of the apprehension of the two Canadian men by Chinese authorities, the Canadian Department of National Defense along with the Canadian Armed Forces was reviewing its “posture and commitment to its engagement with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”

The documents also reveal that the U.S. military had expressed alarm that the training exercises could provide the Chinese with an opportunity to gain access to military secrets that could compromise Canada and Canada’s allies.

“The review was also driven by concerns expressed by the U.S. military that at least one element of Canada-China military collaboration planned for 2019 risks unintended and undesired knowledge transfer from Canada to the PLA,” the Canadian army states in the documents.

“China remains reliant on the acquisition of foreign military technologies and weapons systems to advance key aspects of its military modernization, including through cyber espionage and the unintended transfer of military and military-civilian due-use technologies,” the army warns.

In February of 2019, Trudeau’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Shugart responded in a letter (a draft of which is included in the documents) to the concerns laid out by the Canadian Department of National Defense along with the Canadian Armed Forces, essentially telling them to follow Trudeau’s lead and safeguard Canada’s relationship with China in all decisions.

Shugart warned that while it remains a “top priority” to resolve the situation of Chinese authorities jailing the two Canadian men, “ensuring a certain amount of continuity in other parts of the Canada-China relationship remains important.” Shugart added that any decision by Canada to “reduce/cut ties should be carefully considered to avoid sending any unhelpful or unintended messages” to China.

“There is still a desire to maintain an ongoing relationship with China,” Shugart wrote in his letter.

Levant commented that, reading between the lines, Trudeau and his staff are essentially “lecturing the army” on how to respond to the situation and are essentially telling them: “Don't you dare stand up for Canadian values, don't you dare stand up for two Canadians illegally kidnapped. You keep pretending everything is just fine. That's an order!’”

Levant also pointed out that the documents reveal that Canada is more interested in its relationship with China than with America.

“Trudeau was making the Canadian Armed Forces give private military training to China on a Canadian forces base in Ontario. And, America said ‘Whoa, you're teaching them our secrets.’ And, instead of Canada saying, ‘You’re right, what are we thinking,’ the entire Trudeau government says, ‘Yeah you stupid Americans, we're with China now.’ That's what this memo means,” he commented.

In November 2013, prior to being elected Prime Minister of Canada, Trudeau was asked by a group of women what nation’s administration he admired most. Without hesitation, he responded that he admired China because of its “basic dictatorship.”

“There is a level of admiration I actually have for China, because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar,” he said.

The Rebel stated in its report about the documents that the real story is how “Trudeau is turning Canada away from our democratic allies, and towards the world’s greatest dictatorship.”

