Trudeau gov’t launches online abortion portal to make it ‘easier’ to kill babies, pro-life group says

The new ‘Abortion in Canada’ portal directs women to abortion facilities and attacks life-saving crisis pregnancy centers, in the Trudeau government’s latest attack on unborn children.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Just days after bragging about his government’s pro-abortion record, the Canadian federal government under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched a new online “Abortion in Canada” portal, which includes all “resources” needed for women seeking to kill their unborn children, said Canada’s top pro-life group.

The online abortion portal appears to have gone live on September 26 but was only discovered recently by both pro-abortion activists and those coming to the defense of life. The portal was immediately slammed by Canada’s top pro-life group as making it easier for “Canadians to kill their preborn children.”

“The Trudeau Liberals just launched a new ‘abortion services portal’ to make it easier for Canadians to kill their preborn children,” said Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Director of Communications Pete Baklinski on X last Thursday about the portal.

Baklinski observed that the portal is “filled with pro-abortion rhetoric that could easily have been crafted by abortion activists” and that “Pro-abortion Liberal MPs are championing the site.”

“In the final analysis, Health Canada’s abortion portal promotes preborn baby killing. It’s chock-full of lies told by abortion zealots to hide what’s really going on here, namely, the slaughter of preborn human children,” he added.

The abortion portal is listed under “Health-Healthy-Living-Sexual Reproductive Health” on the Canada.ca website and includes information on “Types of abortion” as well as “Available supports” and “What Canada is doing” to promote abortion, as well as more “resources.”

Baklinski noted that the website is fraught with errors regarding abortion and that it attacks crisis pregnancy centers, which help women in crisis in Canada.

“The government portal falsely calls abortion ‘healthcare.’ Abortion has nothing to do with ‘health’ or care for others. It has everything to do with destroying lives, relationships, and undermining the nation,” he wrote.

Baklinski observed that the portal “outright lies by stating that women have a ‘fundamental right’ to choose abortion.”

But there’s no “right” to get an abortion in Canada, he noted. “It’s not in the Charter. It didn’t come from the 1988 Morgentaler decision. It’s nowhere. Just plain government lies.”

The abortion portal also includes a yellow warning sign regarding crisis pregnancy centres, which Baklinski said is “predictable” considering the Trudeau government’s past attack on these centres.

“Predictably, the portal warns users about ‘crisis pregnancy centres,’ using an orange caution sign. The portal states that these centres ‘often look like clinics or support centres, but they are designed to discourage people from getting an abortion,’” noted Baklinski.

Baklinski said that the reality is the pregnancy crisis centres “save countless lives” and “should be encouraged by our government, not denigrated for the amazing work that they do in helping mothers and children.”

He recently noted, as reported by LifeSiteNews, that it is high time Canada enacted an actual abortion “law” to protect the unborn.

According to Baklinski, future generations “will look back on this page in the same way we now look back on Nazi gas chambers and be dumbfounded about man’s inhumanity to man.”

“They will wonder how anyone could have been so vicious and callous to the most vulnerable among us, the preborn child. God help us.”

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite having been baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

His government has repeatedly gone after pro-life MPs, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada alone since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the population of Alberta.

