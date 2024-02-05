Trudeau gov’t looking to increase voting period, mail-in ballot use before 2025 election

The voting amendments come as the Trudeau government has lost favor with Canadians as recent polling projects a massive Conservative victory in the next election.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government is moving to lengthen the voting period and increase mail-in ballot use ahead of the 2025 federal election.

In a joint effort, Dominic LeBlanc, the Liberal Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs minister, and New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Daniel Blaikie, are working to change the laws surrounding Canada’s voting system in anticipation of the next federal election, which by law has to occur by 2025.

“Issues around democracy and the integrity of elections have been a hot topic in this Parliament for some very good reasons,” Blaikie said in a January 27 interview with CTV News.

Blaikie added that there has been “a fair amount of work done” towards drafting changes to the Canada Elections Act, including amendments that would extend the voting period for at least three days, allow voters to cast ballots at any polling place, and increase the use of mail-in ballots.

“I think if you look at all of those items… those are all things that will require some kind of legislative change,” Blaikie explained, adding that he expects the reforms to be passed before the upcoming election which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call anytime between now and the fall of 2025.

“I think people on both sides are keen to try and hammer out those final details and have a product that can be tabled in the House of Commons… I’m optimistic that we will have a bill that certainly includes ways of implementing what was in the [deal],” he continued.

It remains unclear if the new legislation is certain to take effect before the next election, as LeBlanc’s office refused to give further details, instead promising “next steps will be communicated in due course.”

“Access to the vote is a fundamental principle of Canadian democracy, and our government is committed to further strengthening it,” said spokesperson Jean-Sébastien Comeau.

The voting amendments come as the Trudeau government has apparently lost favor with Canadians, according to recent polling. Similarly, research projects that if the election were called this month, Conservatives would win a majority, capturing 194 of 338 seats, leaving the Liberals in second place with just 76 seats.

Trudeau’s popularity has been falling and his government has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, the latest being a federal court ruling that the prime minister’s use of the Emergency Act to end the 2022 Freedom Convoy was “not justified.”

Even top Liberal party stalwarts have called for him to resign.

Despite the Liberals fall from grace, it has formed an informal coalition with the left-wing NDP, with the latter agreeing to support and keep the former in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

Commenting on the proposed amendments, Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews that the reason for the change is that the Trudeau government does not think it can win an election fairly and therefore must resort to voter fraud.

“This is the most frightening news I’ve seen in a while,” Fonseca said. “This is a 5-alarm fire, and we need to stop it. If this proposal passes before the 2025 election, we could lose our democracy forever.”

“Those who care about democracy, and most especially the Conservative Party of Canada, must protest against these changes, and shut them down,” he appealed.

“I guarantee that Trudeau is moving this legislation to steal the 2025 election, via massive mail-in ballot voter fraud,” he warned. “Just like the Democrats did and continue to do in the USA.”

“Trudeau saw how fraudulent mail-in ballots, loosened voter ID requirements, and ballot harvesting schemes managed to install Joe Biden in the White House, despite the fact Slow Joe was so unpopular in the 2020 campaign that he couldn’t get more than 50 people to his events (as few of them as there were) while Trump’s non-stop rallies draw 30,000 to 50,000 people everywhere he went,” Fonseca explained.

“Election security experts have always warned that mail-in ballots are highly vulnerable to fraud, and this is precisely the reason Trudeau wants it,” he added.

Fonseca explained that the influx of mass immigration and illegal immigration is also part of Trudeau’s plan to win the 2025 election.

“I assure you that each one of those illegal aliens will have a ballot placed in their hands, and they’ll be instructed to vote Liberal,” he warned. “Those ballots will find their way to the most strategic ridings where a relatively small number of votes can flip seats from Conservative to Liberal.”

“This is also the real reason why Trudeau is bringing in half a million immigrants annually to Canada in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025, despite the fact he knows we don’t have enough housing, jobs or health care capacity for them,” he added. “A mail-in ballot will be cast on their behalf, for Liberal candidates, whether these new arrivals are citizens or not, and whether they know it or not.”

“Trudeau needs these numbers to justify printing the millions of mail-in ballots that will be falsified in favour of the Liberal Party, just like Democrats did in the U.S., and he doesn’t care if these folks will end up living in tent cities,” he said.

“All he cares about is holding onto power,” Fonseca warned.

Additionally, many fear Trudeau has worked to incentivize mainstream media outlets to support him and his government through massive subsidies. In November, Trudeau’s fall economic statement included $129 million payouts for mainstream media outlets ahead of and after the 2025 election.

Furthermore, despite being nominally unaffiliated with either political party in Canada, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) receives massive funding from the Trudeau government. According to its 2020-2021 annual report, the CBC takes in about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, which is roughly 70 percent of its operating budget.

