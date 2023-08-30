Trudeau gov’t-mandated paper straws may be worse for environment than plastic, study finds

In addition to releasing 'forever chemicals' into the environment, paper straws were found to contain chemicals linked to liver damage and cancer.

(LifeSiteNews) — Research has shown that the paper straws mandated by the Trudeau government may have a worse impact on humans and the environment than standard plastic straws.

According to a study published August 24 in the journal of Food Additives and Contaminants, most paper straws contain “forever chemicals,” meaning they are non-biodegradable and filled with chemicals considered hazardous to human and environmental health.

“These ‘eco-friendly’ plant-based straws are not necessarily a more sustainable alternative to plastic straws,” the research team based at Belgium’s University of Antwerp concluded.

The team examined 39 different types of straws sourced from Belgian supermarkets and fast food outlets: 20 paper, five glass, five bamboo, five stainless steel, and four plastic.

Most of the 20 different brands of plant-based straws were discovered to be laden with per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also referred to as “forever chemicals” as they take thousands of years to break down.

Once in the body, the PFAS, which were found in 90 percent of the paper straws, can cause health complications including liver damage and kidney and testicular cancer.

The U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH) warns that PFAS can build up in a body over time “because PFAS break down slowly, if at all, people and animals are repeatedly exposed to them and blood levels of some PFAS can build up over time.”

The only straws completely free of PFAS were steel straws, which were also found to be the only type that could realistically be recycled.

The study noted that the straws are likely filled with PFAS to make the products water-repellent. Another reason is that many of the paper straws were made from recycled materials which had been previously infused with PFAS.

The report further explained that the plant-based straws will most likely end up in landfills, where they will be perpetually “releasing PFAS further into the environment.”

“Straws made from plant-based materials … are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic. However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that’s not necessarily true,” environmental scientist Thimo Groffen said in a press statement.

In December 2022, Environment Canada outlawed manufacturing or importing plastic straws, cutlery and checkout bags as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government claimed plastic was having a negative effect on the oceans, despite the fact that most plastic pollution in the oceans is coming from a few countries which dump waste directly on beaches or rivers.

By end of this year, the selling of plastic products including plastic straws, cutlery and checkout bags will also be illegal. The Government of Canada estimates the average Canadian will pay at least $50 apiece in the higher costs for alternatives to traditional plastic products.

In 2019, Trudeau promised “to analyze based on science” before forcing retailers to switch to non-plastic alternatives. However, since then, the Trudeau government has failed to conduct research on the environmental impacts or consequences of outlawing single-use plastics.

Instead, a Government of Canada report to retailers claimed finding alternatives to plastic straws and checkout bags will not be “problematic.”

Notably, this is the same report which celebrated Starbucks in 2019 for replacing plastic straws with “strawless” lids but failed to point out that the newly designed lids contain more plastic than having a normal lid and plastic straw.

