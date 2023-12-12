Trudeau gov’t mandates menstruation kits in men’s bathrooms at federal workplaces

Beginning December 15, all federally regulated workplaces and military installations across Canada must provide menstruation kits in men's bathrooms, according to a directive issued by Employment and Social Development Canada.

Beginning December 15, all federally regulated workplaces and military installations across Canada must provide menstruation kits in men’s bathrooms, according to a directive issued by Employment and Social Development Canada.

“Menstruation is natural and menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, are essential to the health of Canadians,” the directive reads. “They enable menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large.”

The new regulations mandate that menstrual products be provided to both the male and female bathrooms. “This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all-gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products,” the directive alleges.

“Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender,” it continued.

“Employers must also make sure a covered container for disposal of menstrual products is provided,” it further mandates. “A disposal container must be placed in each toilet room that has one toilet. In rooms with multiple toilets, a disposal container must be in each toilet stall.”

Ironically, the directive defines menstrual products as tampons “inserted into the vagina when menstruating, with or without an applicator” and pads which “absorb menstrual fluids by affixing to underwear during menstruation.” It fails to explain why these products would be used by men.

Already, some Canadian military bases have enforced the mandate, according to Veterans 4 Freedom, a human rights advocacy and veteran community group

“Now available in men’s washrooms across all Canadian Forces Bases,” a group posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a picture of menstrual products in a male bathroom.

“Why is everyone quitting the CAF?” the group sarcastically asked.

In recent years, federally regulated workplaces have become increasingly woke, forcing the LGBT ideology on their employees.

In 2017, the Canada’s Senate passed the transgender rights bill, which adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

Months later, Canada’s federal public servants were forced to take a mandatory feminist “gender equality” course or face unspecified consequences.

In 2018, Canadian Government employees tasked with connecting citizens to government services were told they can no longer refer to those citizens as “sir,” “madam,” or any other gender-specific term while doing so.

Pushing the LGBT agenda has now become the norm for government organizations, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In June 2023, Trudeau once again attended the “pride” flag raising ceremony on Parliament, allowing the flag to be flown from Canada’s capital.

In August 2023, Elections Canada, the allegedly impartial agency responsible for administering Canadian federal elections, announced they are flying the gay “pride” flag from their national office in downtown Ottawa, causing Canadians to question where the organization’s loyalties lie.

