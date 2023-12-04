Trudeau gov’t minister says she is ‘happy’ to help defend CBC from Conservative Party criticism

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge's promise comes amid accusations that the CBC is an arm of the Trudeau government because of recent government payouts to the media outlet.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced that the Trudeau government is “happy” to defend the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) against the Conservative Party.

On November 30, St-Onge told the House of Commons that the Liberal government is committed to supporting the CBC amid accusations that it is an arm of the government because of recent government payouts to the media outlet.

“It is something I hold very dear,” St-Onge testified at the Canadian Heritage committee.

“Our national broadcaster is affected by a current crisis,” she added. “Their revenues are affected. Their income is affected. This is without even including the impact of continuous attacks by the Conservative Party.”

“They are defending themselves from that and I am happy to help them do that,” St-Onge continued. “I am proud to do so.”

“We need a conversation about the future of CBC because given the media crisis the entire situation has changed,” she declared. “We need to ensure our national broadcaster continues to play its important role for us.”

St-Onge’s comments against the Conservative Party of Canada come amid Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s ongoing condemnation of the Liberal government for recently increasing subsidies to the CBC.

“Of course, Team Trudeau is directing even more money to the CBC to campaign for Liberals,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Other outlets, like CP, are now forced to shower Liberals with good news to get their share of the money. Remember that when you see their next hit piece on me,” Poilievre warned.

This is hardly the first time Poilievre called out ongoing payouts to the CBC. In April, he labeled CBC a “biased propaganda arm of the Liberal Party and frankly negatively affects all media.”

“For example, Canadian Press is negatively affected by the fact that you have to report favourably on the CBC if you want to keep your number one, taxpayer-funded client happy,” he said.

“We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party … When I am Prime Minister, we are going to have a free press where every day Canadians decide what they think rather than having Liberal propaganda jammed down their throats.”

Poilievre added that if he becomes prime minister he will cut “corporate welfare,” including money to the CBC.

The Liberal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has apparently become the guardian of the CBC, which was founded as Canada’s public broadcaster. The outlet is nominally unaffiliated with either political party in Canada.

However, the CBC receives massive funding from the Trudeau government. According to its 2020-2021 annual report, the CBC takes in about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, which is roughly 70% of its operating budget.

Last week, Trudeau announced increased payouts for legacy media outlets ahead of the 2025 election. The subsidies are expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years.

Beginning in 2019, Parliament changed the Income Tax Act to give yearly rebates of 25% for each news employee in cabinet-approved media outlets earning up to $55,000 a year, to a maximum of $13,750.

However, the Canadian Heritage Department since admitted that the payouts are not sufficient to keep legacy media outlets running. Accordingly, the Trudeau government doubled the rebates to a maximum $29,750 annually.

Despite the massive payouts, CBC viewership ratings have been steadily declining for years, with some estimates from 2021 putting the average national viewership rate at less than 3.9% of the Canadian market.

According to recent study by Canada’s Public Health Agency’s (PHA), less than a third of Canadians displayed “high trust” of the federal government, with “large media organizations” as well as celebrities getting even lower scores.

Large mainstream media outlets and “journalists” working for them scored a “high trust” rating of only 18%. This was followed by only 12% of people saying they trusted “ordinary people,” with celebrities garnering only an eight percent “trust” rating.

