Trudeau gov’t offering course for all employees on residential school ‘denialism’

The session is being offered despite the recent lack of discovery of human remains at a residential school blamed for placing indigenous children in unmarked graves.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian public servants are set to attend a course to combat residential school “denialism” despite a recent excavation at an alleged “unmarked graves” site finding no human remains.

On September 29, the Canadian government is offering a session entitled “Addressing Residential School Denialism and Embodying Reconciliation” for all public servants in the country.

“Held in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this event serves to address and disarm denialist misinformation and acknowledge the tragic history of residential schools,” the session description reads. “Speakers will share their thoughts, insights, experiences and suggestions on how to embody reconciliation in honor of Survivors.”

“Participants will come away with a better understanding to current challenges in addressing the ongoing impacts of colonial history and learn ways to help advance reconciliation and support Survivors,” it continued.

The two-hour session will be given online to “all public servants at all levels,” which includes all government workers, both federal and provincial.

The course is being offered in the wake of a recent excavation conducted at Pine Creek Residential School in Manitoba, one of the schools accused of placing indigenous children in unmarked graves after ground-penetrating radar detected 14 disturbances in the soil on the former school’s property. Countering the narrative, however, the four-week long excavation turned up no “conclusive evidence” of human remains.

The former Pine Creek Residential School was run by the Catholic Church from 1890 to 1969 – the site is now home to Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church.

Residential schools in Canada

Canada’s Residential School system was a structure of boarding schools funded by the Canadian government that ran from the late 19th century until the last school closed in 1996.

Canadian indigenous residential schools, although run by both the Catholic Church and other Christian churches, were mandated and setup by the federal government at the time.

While there were indeed some Catholics who committed serious abuses against native children, the past wrongs led to anti-Catholic sentiment, which exploded in the summer of 2021 after the discovery of 215 so-called “unmarked” graves in Kamloops, British Columbia.

However, at Kamloops, like at all “unmarked grave” sites at former residential schools, no human remains have been discovered.

Inciting hatred against the Catholic Church

Despite the lack of evidence of any human remains, last year, Canada’s House of Commons under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, declared that the residential school system was to be formally defined as a “genocide.”

While some children did die at the once-mandatory boarding schools, evidence has revealed that many of the children tragically passed away as a result of unsanitary conditions due to the federal government, not the Catholic Church, failing to properly fund the system.

Since the spring of 2021, well over 100 churches, most of them Catholic, have either been burned or vandalized across Canada.

Despite the massive number of church fires in Canada, some of which just happened only a little over a month ago, former Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez made the brazen suggestion recently that the slew of anti-Christian church burnings could be remedied through further “online” internet regulation.

Retired Bishop of Calgary Frederick Henry recently blasted the blatant “lie” that thousands of missing indigenous children who attended residential schools run by the Catholic Church were somehow “clandestinely” murdered by “Catholic priests and nuns,” and placed in unmarked graves.

The founder of the National Post, Conrad Black, also made similar statements in a recent opinion piece for his former paper, calling the entire narrative a “fraud.”

Share











