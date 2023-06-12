Trudeau gov’t offers $1.5 million in ‘emergency’ funds for more security at ‘pride’ parades

The government claims that '2SLGBTQI+ communities are facing an alarming rise in hate, and Pride organizations are working hard to make sure that their festivals are safe and secure.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The federal Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged $1.5 million in what it claims is “emergency funding” for “pride” month to organizations running parades for increased security at such events.

The announcement was made last week by Canadian Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien, who said, “Now more than ever, as allies, as leaders, as parents, as friends, and as Canadians, we need to wake up to the reality that 2SLGBTQI+ people are facing today.”

“The Government of Canada heard the community’s concerns, and we are putting forward emergency funding that will go directly to Pride organizations to help them cover increased security costs and continue to host events,” she added.

The federal government claims that “2SLGBTQI+ communities are facing an alarming rise in hate, and Pride organizations are working hard to make sure that their festivals are safe and secure.”

It says it’s $1.5 million for “Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) to administer an emergency fund to help pride” will go to “increasing security costs at Pride events.”

Julie Nobert-DeMarchi, president of Fierté Canada Pride (FCP), said the national association of Canadian Pride organizations is “immensely grateful to the federal government” for giving it the funds.

Last Thursday, Ien was in Ottawa with Trudeau to raise “the Pride Flag on Parliament Hill.”

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) who has scolded gender ideology, recently blasted Ien for tweeting in support of “Pansexual Visibility Day.”

“She won’t protect the youth against the trans mutilation industry, or women against unfair competition by men in sports, or perverts in their spaces,” Bernier said of Ien.

Bernier, who is running in an upcoming federal by-election, recently pledged that his party would overturn a slew of extreme pro-transgender laws should it ever form government.

In recent years, June has meant “pride month” is on full display in many Western nations with the full backing of many corporations, governments, and influential people. There has been public pushback to the LGBT agenda, however.

During last Friday’s pro-family rally in Ottawa held in protest against the promotion of gender ideology in schools, a video recorded at the event showing Muslim children stomping on the “pride flag” with the full support of their mother has gone viral with tens of millions of views.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how an audio recording has exposed a Canadian teacher who lambasted her Muslim students while suggesting in a long rant that people who do not support “pride” events cannot “be Canadian.”

There have been some success stories, however, in relation to some Catholic school boards pushing back against “pride month” and the push for the normalcy of the transgender/LGBT agenda in schools.

Late last month, school trustees from York Catholic District School Board voted 6-4 against flying the “pride flag” at its Catholic Education Centre during June.

The first annual “National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day” was initiated by the pro-life and pro-family organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

Despite the pushback, some schools have gone full out in promoting the LGBT agenda.

Two weeks ago, a Canadian elementary school bearing the name of a Catholic saint hosted what some described as a “disgusting” and wild “pride” celebration featuring a drag queen, a giant rainbow tunnel, and “pride” flags galore.

As for the federal government of Trudeau, it has pledged to offer millions of taxpayer money in support of LGBTQ initiatives.

Since Trudeau took office in 2015, his Liberal government has consistently pushed both pro-abortion initiatives as well as those in favor of radical LGBT ideology.

LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren pointed out in a recent blog that many politicians, companies, and people who use the month to push an agenda are doing so to “grift” Canadians who do not want to take part in “pride.”

