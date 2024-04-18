Trudeau gov’t pledges $42 million to the CBC to promote ‘independent journalism’

The multi-million dollar payout to the CBC comes as polls show Canadians are increasingly distrustful of mainstream media outlets in the pocket of the Trudeau government.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian taxpayers will pay $42 million in additional funding for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) under the Trudeau government’s newly proposed budget.

According to the Liberal’s 2024 budget, published April 16, the CBC is set to receive $42 million in increased funding for 2024-25, as the outlet continues to lose credibility with Canadians.

The increased subsides aim to ensure “Canadians across the country, including rural, remote, Indigenous, and minority language communities, have access to high-quality, independent journalism and entertainment.”

The budget did not explain how the CBC could provide “independent journalism” if the Trudeau government is paying its bills.

The $42 million to the CBC is in addition to massive media payouts which already make up roughly 70 percent of its operating budget, and total more than $1 billion annually.

The payout is also in addition to another Trudeau government announcement that saw legacy media subsidies continue for the next five years to the tune of $129 million .

That subsidies are the CBC’s largest single source of income has become a point of contention among taxpayers who see the propping up of the outlet as unnecessary.

In addition to the increased payouts for the CBC, the budget promised $58.8 million to the Department of Canadian Heritage for the Local Journalism Initiative over three years beginning in 2024-25.

Indeed, recently stories published by the CBC seems to reveal the corporation’s bias to the Trudeau government and its agenda.

Earlier this week, Dr. Jordan Peterson slammed the CBC for only interviewing pro-LGBT doctors to discuss a U.K. report on the dangers of “sex changes” for children.

While the CBC claimed “Canadian doctors who spoke to CBC disagree” with the report, Peterson accused the CBC of purposefully only speaking to doctors who opposed the research.

Similarly, in January, the CBC produced a video seemingly justifying the intentional burning of numerous churches across Canada.

While taxpayer funding of legacy media continues to increase, credibility seems to be on the decline. According to a study by Canada’s Public Health Agency, less than a third of Canadians displayed “high trust” in the federal government, with “large media organizations” as well as celebrities getting even lower scores.

