Trudeau gov’t pushes to make ‘digital identity’ and facial recognition a requirement for air travel

Four unidentified air carriers are apparently on board with 'biometric travel documents.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that it is working with top airlines in the hopes to mandate all travelers use a form of “digital identity documents” complete with facial recognition biometric data for pre-boarding flights.

According to a May 14 statement published in the Canada Gazette on Regulations Amending the Secure Air Travel Regulations and the Designated Provisions Regulations, Canada’s Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness spoke about such “digital” travel documents during an air travel participant exercise.

“In accordance with (Public Safety’s) Forward Regulatory Plan 2021–2023, the need to update the (Secure Air Travel Regulations) to offer more options to travellers and the industry to meet pre-aircraft boarding identity verification requirements through innovation was also considered during the stakeholder consultation exercises,” the statement reads.

The statement continues by saying that such “options” would include “digitized identification documents, digital identity documents and biometric travel documents.”

Public Safety defined “Biometric travel documents” as “electronic identification documents that use biometric identifiers (such as facial recognition).”

The Trudeau government noted that four unidentified air carriers are looking to implement “innovative identity management solutions” soon.

A person’s biometric information can be in the form of fingerprints or an eye scan, and unlike a paper credential are highly personal.

Last year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it had an “urgent” need to create an “Office of Biometrics and Identity Management” that could be used to verify the vaccine status of all Canadian and foreign travelers who enter the country.

Specifically, the CSBA is looking for the “contractor” to assist them in the “development of a comprehensive approach and plan to manage, evolve and adapt in using biometrics.”

Alarm bells over Canadians’ privacy had been sounding with more frequency since Trudeau came to power in 2015.

Recently, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis called into question Trudeau’s government’s connections with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Lewis blasted the WEF pilot project, the “Known Traveller Digital Identity,” of which Canada and the Netherlands are partners.

She called it nothing more than a “social credit system.”

The Known Traveller Digital Identity, or KTDI, is a World Economic Forum initiative that brings together a global consortium of individuals, governments, authorities and the travel industry to enhance security in world travel.”

“The first global collaboration of its kind, KTDI enables more secure and more seamless travel that benefits both travelers and the travel industry,” says the site, adding that “KlTDI enables consortium partners to access verifiable claims of a traveler’s identity data so they can assess their credibility, optimize passenger processing and reduce risk.”

Air Canada along with Royal Dutch Airlines, as well as Toronto Pearson Airport and the Netherlands Schiphol airport are “pilot partners” of the program.

Of note is that Canada has already been using facial recognition technology in its airports since at least 2016.

It was shown last year that the Trudeau Liberals secretly scanned millions of faces of travelers without their consent at Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2016.

The passengers’ photos were cross-referenced with a 5,000-person database of prior deportees to see if any of those travelers used false identification. As many as 20,000 travelers’ faces were scanned each day.

Lewis also warned that digital currencies being promoted by some Canadian politicians could be a precursor to a “social credit” system.

She had earlier called out the promotion and application of “Digital IDs” in Canada and abroad, saying if elected party leader she will fight them tooth and nail.

Lewis for some time has called into question the Trudeau’s government’s connections with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Lewis remains the only pro-life candidate in the CPC leadership race, with Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) giving her a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life. The CPC will elect a new leader on September 10.

Share











