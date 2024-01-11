Trudeau gov’t pushing WHO to include ‘climate change’ in pandemic treaty

The use of 'climate change' as a reason to restrict Canadians is not a new move for the Liberal Party despite overwhelming evidence dispelling the myth of man-made global warming.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government is lobbying to include “climate change” in the WHO’s definition of a pandemic emergency.

According to Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is requesting the World Health Organization (WHO) expand its definition of a pandemic to include “climate change.”

“As countries prepare to finalize the WHO Global Pandemic Accord in May, the Liberals have been lobbying the WHO to include climate change in the definition of a pandemic emergency,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As countries prepare to finalize the WHO Global Pandemic Accord in May, the Liberals have been lobbying the WHO to include climate change in the definition of a pandemic emergency. See the response to my Access to Information request re Canada’s input at the WHO. pic.twitter.com/1jATYjav6E — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) January 8, 2024



Lewis has previously warned that the WHO pandemic treaty will compromise Canada’s sovereignty. In December, she condemned the Trudeau government for consenting to pandemic amendments put forward by the WHO, which give the international organization increased power over Canadians.

However, despite Canadians’ concerns, the Trudeau government adopted the amendments proposed by the WHO. The new amendments reduce the time for “rejecting any future amendments to the IHR (2005) from 18 months to 10 months” and “implementing future changes into Canadian domestic law from 24 months to 12 months.”

According to Lewis’ Access to Information request re Canada’s input at the WHO Global Pandemic Accord, the Trudeau government not only supported the WHO’s global pandemic treaty but suggested that the group expand the definition of a pandemic.

“The new instrument should be inclusive and defined by an all-hazards approach in alignment with the [International Health Regulations],” the response read.

“There are other global health threats that are currently building and/or could result in a global health emergency (e.g., climate change impacts) … which may be scoped out of an instrument with too narrow a focus,” it continued.

Trudeau’s use of “climate change” as a reason to restrict Canadians is not a new move for the Liberal party, despite overwhelming evidence dispelling the myth of man-made “climate change.”

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has continued to push a radical environmental agenda, similar to the agendas being pushed the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.”

Under his plan, Trudeau intends to decrease nitrous oxide emissions by limiting the use of fertilizer, something farmers have warned will reduce their profits and lead to food shortages.

U.N.’s Agenda 2030 and the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’

The Trudeau government’s rejection of Canadians’ concerns and acceptance of the amendments should not come as a surprise considering Trudeau’s environmental goals, which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Agenda 2030 was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015. Through its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it seeks to “transform our world for the better,” by “taking urgent action on climate change,” as well as “support[ing] the research and development of vaccines and medicines.” Some of the 17 goals also seek to expand “reproductive” services, including contraception and abortion, across the world in the name of women’s rights.

According to the U.N., “all” nations working on the program “will implement this plan.”

Part of the plan includes phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades. Canada is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers; however, Trudeau has made it one of his goals to decimate the industry.

Critics have sounded the alarm over the Trudeau government’s involvement in the WEF and other globalist groups, pointing to the socialist, totalitarian nature of the “Great Reset” agenda and its potential to usher in a Communist China-style social credit system.

In a blow to the globalist U.N. agenda, however, Canada’s oil and gas sector recently scored a huge win after the Supreme Court of Canada declared Trudeau’s government’s Impact Assessment Act, dubbed the “no-more pipelines” bill, is mostly “unconstitutional.”

As for Lewis, she is pro-life and has consistently called out the Trudeau government for pushing a globalist, anti-life agenda on Canadians.

Early last year, Lewis noted that the WEF is “not our government” and that Canadians did not “sign up” to be attached to one of its charters. Lewis herself helped expose Canadians to the fact that Trudeau’s Liberal government signed onto the WEF charter in 2020.

Share











