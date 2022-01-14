Trudeau gov’t reinstates vaccine mandate for Canadian truckers less than 24 hours after repealing it

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has reinstated the requirement that all truckers crossing the border be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.
The federal Liberal government announced late Thursday evening that it is going to go ahead with the vaccine mandate for all truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, starting Saturday, despite announcing less than 24 hours prior that the policy had been changed and would only apply to American truckers.
According to the federal government, they have not flip-flopped on the issue, but rather, Wednesday’s announcement that the policy would no longer being going into effect was “provided in error,” as Canada Border Services Agency spokeswoman, Rebecca Purdy, who made the announcement, had “incomplete” information.
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
“Since November 19 [the initial announcement of the discriminatory policy] we’ve been consistent in all of our meetings with stakeholders, in all of our interviews with the public,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told CBC News Network’s Power & Politics.
The decision to go ahead with the mandate comes despite trade associations on both the American and Canadian side of the border warning that the policy could severely impact the already strained supply chain spurred by the COVID crisis.
“The government of Canada’s decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for domestic federally regulated workers in the trucking industry — including many truck drivers who have been delivering products to Canadians throughout the pandemic — would put an even bigger strain on an already beleaguered supply chain,” wrote the Canadian Trucking Alliance last year when the mandate was brought forward, while also estimating that more than 20,000 Canadian drivers would decide to leave the Canada-U.S. trucking market if the Canadian government follows through with its planned cross-border vaccination policy.
Of particular concern is the timing of the policy slated to go into effect Saturday, January 15, as Canada is particularly dependent on cross-border truckers for essential goods such as food during the nation’s cold and agriculturally-limited winters.
Despite the governments’ insistence on persecuting the unvaccinated, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.
Further proving the unscientific nature of vaccine mandates and passports, official data from the province of Ontario show that as of January 7, there were 1,327 fully vaccinated cases in hospitals, compared to just 441 unvaccinated cases. Similarly damning numbers have been recorded in every Canadian province within the last few weeks.
Despite this, Trudeau and other federal and provincial Canadian politicians continue to malign and scapegoat the unvaccinated as responsible for the pandemic, with Quebec going as far as announcing a tax specifically targeted at those who wish to remain free of the abortion-tainted experimental shots.
Under Trudeau, the government has even gone after those who have chosen to remain vaccine-free with unconstitutional policies such as banning Canadians over the age of 12 without the jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train. The travel ban for the unvaccinated has been in effect since December 1, despite flagrantly violating each Canadian’s freedom of movement under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
