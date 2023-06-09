Trudeau gov’t report claims Canadians want ‘stronger’ internet regulation

(LifeSiteNews) — A report by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Department of Canadian Heritage has insisted that citizens desire “stronger legislation” when it comes to the regulation of internet content.
“There was support among participants for creating an online safety regulator,” reads the department’s report, titled, “What We Heard: 2022 Roundtables On Online Safety.”
“Many participants expressed desire for stronger legislation, regulations and systems to be introduced to combat online harm,” it added. “Participants acknowledged the importance of future online safety legislation.”
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed spectacularly at resisting the initial COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates that were imposed by the government on freedom-loving Canadians.
Most CPC MPs subserviently complied with Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party in creating a police-state where our Charter Rights were regularly violated, but now Pierre Poilievre would have us believe they have turned a corner and nothing like it will ever happen again.
How can they rebuild our trust? Well, they can start by owning up to their terrible mistakes.
SIGN: The CPC must apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID regime.
You will remember how freedom-loving Canadians were abandoned by the CPC, with Erin O'Toole calling for vaccine passports and most CPC MPs pearl-clutching about "vaccine hesitancy".
That was until the party realized how popular the Truckers' Convoy had become and got behind the movement.
It's quite possible the CPC would still be mute on vaccine mandates and lockdowns were it not for the heroic Freedom Convoy that converged on Ottawa.
Let's not forget the businesses, churches, schools and universities that were shuttered for months on end because of the COVID hysteria generated by politicians in Ottawa, and the CPC did nothing.
They did nothing when people started losing their livelihoods (with some Canadians even losing their lives to suicide) because of the government's deranged policy of locking people down.
The CPC must show they have learned a lesson from the COVID tyranny Canadians needlessly suffered and that they contributed to.
SIGN: Demand the CPC apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
In yet another reminder of how disconnected from reality the CPC were, MPs like Leslyn Lewis, Marilyn Gladu and Rosemarie Falk were omitted from their "Shadow Cabinet" in November 2021 because they dared to question the COVID shots.
Canadians must still contend with vaccine mandates in some settings and the intrusive ArriveCAN system in order to re-enter the country, while we are among the last three countries in the world to continue discriminating against unvaccinated visitors who remain barred from entering.
As Pierre Poilievre takes the reigns of the CPC, conservative voters must demand an apology from the party that abandoned them during the COVID-hysteria of the past two years.
SIGN: The CPC can rebuild trust by apologizing for capitulating to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
The report compiled the findings of 19 federal meetings hosted from last July to November in Surrey, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Windsor, Niagara, Montréal, Québec City, Moncton, Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John’s.
Canadians invited to the meetings included the Prince Edward Island Transgender Network, Indo-Canada Association of the Greater Moncton Area, Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canadian Muslim Forum, Mexican Society of Edmonton and Youth Parliament of Manitoba.
There were no digital publishers, civil liberties groups, or constitutional scholars in attendance at any of the meetings.
“The distinction between misinformation and disinformation was discussed by participants,” the report stated. “Participants viewed misinformation as a step before disinformation and questioned if legislation can capture both issues.”
“A few participants discussed whether online safety legislation should include misinformation and disinformation due to the challenges of tackling both,” it continued.
The assertion that Canadians desire increased regulation of internet content comes in contradiction to a February 2022 report which revealed widespread opposition to internet censorship. The February report was based on 9,218 submissions from lawyers, academics, civil liberties groups, and the general public.
Even the recent report was forced to admit that some Canadians opposed censorship, writing, “Concerned stakeholders expressed that requiring the removal of speech that would otherwise be legal would raise risks of undermining access to information, limiting Charter rights namely the freedom of expression, and restricting the exchange of ideas and viewpoints that are necessary in a democratic society.”
The Heritage department seems intent on pushing for increased censorship, maintaining it is for Canadians’ benefit. In May, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez insisted that further online internet regulation could remedy the recent slew of anti-Christian church burnings in Canada.
Internet censorship is moving ahead in Canada as Facebook recently announced it will begin censoring news websites for some Canadians in preparation for the passage of Bill C-18, a proposed law fast-tracked by the Trudeau government that aims to compel social media sites to share revenue with certain news outlets, something experts have warned could be the end of independent media.
In April, the Trudeau government passed Bill C-11, which Senator Marc Gould explained “would amend the Broadcasting Act to modify Canada’s broadcasting policy, bring into the act ‘online undertakings’ that transmit content over the internet, and change the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) regulatory powers, among many other things.”
Bill C-11 will, in effect, force social media companies and others to promote more Canadian content but could regulate user content as well.
In practice, Bill C-11 mandates that the CRTC oversee the regulation of online content on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix to ensure that such platforms promote Canadian content in accordance with a variety of CRTC guidelines.